England boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he wants “more” from two of his players after his side beat Albania 2-0 at Wembley on Friday night.

Tuchel‘s first game as England boss was a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Albania and his side triumphed with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane scoring in either half.

Debutant Lewis-Skelly broke the deadlock with a smart finish after a sublime turn and through ball by Jude Bellingham sliced open Albania’s defence.

England had chances to extend their lead and rode out a couple of scares before a moment of brilliance with an expert touch and finish from Kane took the game away from Albania.

The Three Lions are back in action on Monday night as they face Latvia in another World Cup qualifier and Lewis-Skelly will likely get more senior international minutes in this match.

Speaking after England’s win against Albania, Tuchel reserved praise for the Arsenal teenager and explained why he wants “more” from Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

“We can do better, we have to do better. We started well, we had seven-eight minutes with 100% ball possession with a lot of passes and high energy,” Tuchel said on ITV.

“The opponent is hard to break down as they defend in a deep block.

“In the Euros they managed to not concede chances. Second half, I felt we were too slow and in general not enough runs off the ball to get behind the line.”

On Lewis-Skelly: “Amazing player. Amazing personality. He came into camp and showed straight away that it’s normal to fall in love with him. It is well deserved.”

On Bellingham: “No doubt he is a key player for us. Fantastic pass to assist the first goal.

“I expect special things from Jude. He is ready to take the responsibility and we have to create an environment and structure where we can see more of it.”

On wide players Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden: “We hope for more impact in these positions.

“More dribbling and more aggressive runs towards the box. In general, that was missing. The chances come from the little runs behind the line.

“There was a bit missing they were not as decisive as they can be.”

Declan Rice also praised Lewis-Skelly, claiming the youngster “does everything right”.

“He [Myles Lewis-Skelly] is fearless. He does everything right off the pitch and he is only 18,” Rice said.

“I knew he was going to play like that tonight because of the confidence he has.

“He has kept his feet on the ground and it is only the start for him.”

On Tuchel, he added: “Only four days training together we need to keep working and getting used to what he [Thomas Tuchel] wants from us.

“To get off to a good start in the group is what we wanted.”