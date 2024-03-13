‘Thought I was ready’ – Chelsea man let go by Pochettino didn’t want to leave, admits ‘it’s not fair’

Ian Maatsen has revealed his “plan” was to stay at Chelsea, as he though he was “ready to compete” and while it’s “not fair,” he understands why he was allowed to leave in January.

Maatsen had a good term last time out helping Burnley achieve promotion to the Premier League. Indeed, he scored four Championship goals and provided six assists, and he then had a decent pre-season with Chelsea.

Having been utilised by Mauricio Pochettino after he returned from his loan at Turf Moor, he might have expected more than the 35 minutes he got in the first six Premier League games.

Come the end of December, his Premier League minutes had risen to just 199, and the Blues allowed him to leave for another loan, this time to Borussia Dortmund.

Maatsen has revealed he believed he was ready for more at Chelsea, and did not see himself leaving.

“My plan was to stay at Chelsea,” he told The Guardian.

“I thought I was ready to compete for the big clubs. But sometimes football works like this. I didn’t get a lot of opportunities. It’s not the end of the world but you have to be ready. You always have to believe because football can go quickly.”

Not only did Maatsen want to play, but he expected to be able to play football – that said, he understands why Pochettino gave him as few minutes as he did before he was sent to Germany.

“I had trust at Chelsea but with the pressure they are under it is sometimes difficult for a manager to let everyone play,” Maatsen said.

“He has to make decisions for the team. You have to deal with it as a young player. Sometimes it’s not fair but maybe it’s the best decision for the club and other teammates. I appreciate that. But I want to play football.”

Indeed, with Chelsea having struggled this season – they’re currently 11th in the league – had Pochettino played Maatsen and it not panned out, it could easily have been suggested that he does not know his best side.

Conversely, had he played well, it would have been hailed as a masterstroke. That said, Maatsen was not given opportunities, but he’s getting them at Dortmund – he’s started every game he’s been there for, scoring once and assisting twice.

It would be unsurprising amid his good form if his loan club wanted to keep him permanently, and Chelsea would not seem to have an issue with that currently.

READ MORE: Man Utd and Chelsea battle like it’s 2021 as Liverpool go Dutch