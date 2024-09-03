Three England stars pull out of Lee Carsley’s squad for Nations League matches

England trio Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Ollie Watkins have pulled out of Lee Carsley’s squad for the Three Lions’ two Nations League fixtures this month.

The Euro 2024 runners-up head to the Republic of Ireland on Saturday before welcoming Finland to Wembley three days later as they begin life without Gareth Southgate.

Confirmed: Palmer, Foden, Watkins out of England squad

Carsley has been appointed on a temporary basis and named a 26-man squad for this month’s Nations League double-header, but three players have had to pull out of his England selection.

In a statement, the Football Association said: “Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden will play no part in England’s forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

“The Three Lions squad reported to St George’s Park on Tuesday but, following assessment, both Palmer and Watkins returned to their clubs to continue rehabilitation for ongoing issues.

“Foden did not report through illness and is ruled out of the matches against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

“No further additions are planned at this moment in time.”

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 Who are the favourites to be the next permanent England manager after Gareth Southgate?

👉 Mason Greenwood ‘to turn back on England’ after ‘approach’ to reunite with ex-Man Utd coach

England’s trip to the Aviva Stadium comes just 55 days after Southgate suffered a narrow defeat in a second-successive European Championship final.

The long-serving manager called time on his eight-year reign shortly after the 2-1 loss to Spain in Berlin, with England Under-21s boss Carsley parachuted into the role as the FA seek a permanent replacement.

The 50-year-old, who represented Ireland as a player, has been lined up take charge of all six Nations League matches this autumn.

Carsley selected several young players he recently coached at Under-21 level and explained his squad selection last week.

“Looking at the squad, I’ve worked with the majority of them, whether it be when I was assisting or managing the Under-21s,” he explained.

“I also wanted to get the staff around me that know how I work and how I want the camp to run. The players who have been called up are really exciting and they were great phone calls to make.”

On Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes and Noni Madueke, Carsley added: “Morgan’s a very attacking player, full of energy, very creative and very exciting. He’s got a brilliant attitude and work rate and he’s very difficult to play against. He’s been very successful with England.

“A lot of the players we’ve called in are used to winning. Morgan and Angel have been part of teams that won the Under-17s World Cup and Under-21 Euros.

“Angel is different to what we’ve seen in the past in midfield. He’s not so much the classic physical, robust midfielder but he’s very technical and controls the game with skill. He’s got an excellent attitude and I think he’s a player people are going to be excited to see.

“Noni can provide a bit of energy and enthusiasm and has had a great start to the season with Chelsea.”

On the omission of Kyle Walker and inclusion of Harry Maguire, Carlsey said: “It’s important players here are ready to play and up to speed. Kyle hasn’t played for Manchester City yet, suggesting they’re phasing him in

“We wanted to pick players who have minutes in their legs. These are two tough games. That was my thinking. Players who aren’t involved aren’t ruled out, I’m not in a position to do that.

“I see Harry Maguire as a really good leader. We have young defenders like Marc Guehi and Levi Colwill, so Harry and John [Stones] will be a really good example for them.”

👉 READ NEXT: Erik ten Hag given full Man Utd backing BEFORE the Liverpool humiliation