According to reports, Manchester United have three targets to be a ‘last-minute’ signing, while there is an update on Newcastle United star Lewis Hall.

For most of this summer transfer window, the Red Devils have focused on overhauling their midfield, having invested around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Man Utd have also signed Karl Darlow and several youngsters, but they are still short in various positions.

After using most of their budget on a midfield rebuild, Man Utd have little remaining funds for more signings, even though it has been suggested that they could yet sign a left-back, winger and/striker this summer.

A new left-back is arguably more important than other potential recruits because they cannot rely on injury-prone Luke Shaw, especially after he struggled in the 5-2 win against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

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Newcastle standout Hall is widely reported to be Man Utd’s top left-back target, but his current club have been unwilling to let him leave after selling Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon earlier this summer.

With a move for Hall seemingly off the table, it has been suggested that Man Utd could turn to a short-term solution as cover for Shaw.

Newcastle United set price to sell Lewis Hall as Carlos Baleba repeat mooted

Now, a report from The Daily Mail claims Man Utd look likely to ‘postpone’ their move for Hall until next summer, though Newcastle would ‘consider’ selling him if they are offered £75m in the coming hours.

READ MORE: Man Utd turn down £26m offer with Arsenal target ‘waiting’ to join as replacement

The report explains:

‘Newcastle are determined to keep hold of Hall after selling Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, and it would take a bid of more than £75million to make them even consider letting the 21-year-old leave Tyneside. ‘Unless United can come up with that kind of money before the window closes at 11pm on Tuesday, the club will have to postpone any bid for Hall – as they did with Baleba, signing the 22-year-old Cameroon international for £70million a year after being put off by Brighton’s demand for £100million-plus.’

Alternatively, it is noted that Man Utd’s ‘best bet’ for a ‘last-minute’ signing would be a loan deal, and they are said to have ‘assessed’ three targets to fill this role.

The report adds: ‘United are believed to have assessed other options besides Hall, including Brighton’s Ferdi Kadioglu, Ian Maatsen of Aston Villa and Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas.’

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