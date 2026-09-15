JJ Gabriel is one of the brighest starlets at Man Utd.

According to reports, JJ Gabriel has decided to leave Manchester United for three reasons, after a recent call from Michael Carrick was the ‘final straw’.

15-year-old Gabriel already has a huge reputation, having been touted as a future star for Man Utd.

However, it has now emerged that the talented teenager has dramatically decided to leave Man Utd to continue his progression elsewhere.

Journalist Matt Law revealed the news to The Telegraph, having stated that he has ‘asked to quit’ Man Utd by ‘sending formal notice of intention to cancel his registration with immediate effect’.

It has also been reported that JJ Gabriel was due to feature for Man Utd in their Carabao Cup tie against Brighton on Wednesday, but it is unclear whether this will still happen.

Reasons for JJ Gabriel decision revealed

The same report has noted that a lack of opportunities contributed to his decision to leave.

READ: Man Utd legend Butt makes Carrick sack prediction as three transfer decisions could cost him

Law explained: ‘To Gabriel, United’s messaging may have seemed mixed. On one hand, they had fought to stop him joining City and given the impression that good performances would be rewarded with promotions. But, on the other, he was treated with kid gloves and left wondering if he was as highly rated as he and his family had been told.

‘A place on the bench for the first home game of the season against Ipswich Town would have sent a strong message to Gabriel that he was at least within touching distance of first-team minutes. It would have also encouraged him that his dream of making his first-team debut in the Premier League was on course to become reality.’

Fabrizio Romano later confirmed Law’s report and revealed that JJ Gabriel now has interest from top clubs across Europe, which may have also factored into his decision to leave Man Utd.

READ MORE: Man Utd want manager who won Premier League title with Chelsea to replace Michael Carrick

Romano said on X: ‘JJ Gabriel has formally asked to leave Manchester United by terminating his contract.

’15 year old wonderkid, wanted by all the top clubs in the world — not only in England.

‘JJ asked for immediate termination, as@TimesSport reported.

‘Manchester United still hopeful to change the stance and keep JJ Gabriel but player side pushing for an exit.’

It has also been widely reported that Man Utd’s relationship with Gabriel’s father, Joe O’Cearuill, has deteriorated, while The Sun say he ‘has been challenging to deal with’.

Another report from The Sun claims a recent call made by Carrick was the ‘final straw’.

They explained: ‘Azerbaijani side Sabah, Champions League newbies and the lowest-ranked of the 36 teams in the competition, were as close to a League Cup gimme as United were going to get.

‘Carrick sent on 19-year-olds Shea Lacey and Harry Amass for their Champions League bows in the 70th minute. That is believed to have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for Gabriel’s entourage.’

READ NEXT: Big Midweek: Liverpool v Spurs, Man Utd, Lampard, Bouaddi, Sunderland & Bournemouth in Europe