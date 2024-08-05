The stupid thuggishness of summer riots will be calmed by Valium of football

For us in Scotland, the league season started again this weekend. I don’t know if that’s why there’s been no rioting on the streets, but I wouldn’t be surprised.

Football has long been a useful pressure valve for society. It’s easy to forget just how preoccupying and pervasive football is; over 830,000 go to a game in England each week from the Scottish border to the south coast.

Figures show Scotland had 21.3 attendees per 1,000 people at matches across its top four divisions, and a weekly average support of 117,700 fans. That is 65% higher than second-placed country the Netherlands, which has 12.9 attendees per 1000 people.

Last season over four million fans turned out to watch matches across the Scottish Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two if you add up all attendances, though obviously several people are counted several times.

I’ve been going to football for 54 years and throughout that time I’ve been aware of a hooligan element at almost all matches, even lower-league games: the exact same element that is looting your local vape shop.

A potent mixture of violence, horribleness, xenophobia, low intellect and racism. It’s all there. If you think this sort of behaviour is new, come with me in my time machine back to 1976 at Ayresome Park one evening after a tedious night game against Manchester City which ended 0-0 and witness running fights in the streets, pissing in front gardens, smashing windows, looting shops, cracking heads, verbal abuse of pretty much anyone and violence against anyone non-white and plenty that are. All entirely casual, normal and all awful.

MORE FROM JOHN NICHOLSON:

👉 Why do Team GB not have a men’s football team at the Olympics? Because of sweet FA…

👉 The Premier League is like Budweiser: Gassy, hollow and soulless

👉 Scotland ‘saved from an England win’; that’s not racist, it’s rational

We used to plan getting in – and especially out – of a game, so as not to be trapped in the back streets, unable to escape and thus not get beaten up for, well, what have you got? Violence was everyday and endemic.

Life was really f*cking hard and at times, brutal, it really was. For example, did anyone at your school get suspended for assaulting the female French teacher with a 10″ pink plastic dildo, then burning down some of the offices? I say that without any nostalgia at all.

As a consequence, you had to develop a sixth sense for it ‘kicking off’ and although I’ve not thought much about it since, the footage of rioters really reminds me of that time. There’s something identifiable about the way knuckleheads move when in fight-and-destroy mode best exemplified by those kids in Liverpool who knocked a copper off his bike. The way they swarm randomly on bikes and on foot. It used to be in parkas with rabbit fur around the hood, rather than leisurewear from Primark and JD Sports, but it’s essentially the same.

My friend Dil’s dad used to run an Asian corner shop in Middlesbrough and he had hair-raising stories of what football fans did to the place, every home game. Seeing Asian boys taking a kicking was not unusual. So this sort of stupid thuggishness is familiar if depressing and while many, though not all, were drawn from socially deprived areas, attempts by the middle class to explain and excuse it from a social perspective were just irrelevant, because the majority from places like Berwick Hills didn’t behave like this and were just as socially deprived.

For two years I did what was called at the time ‘a pools round’ in Stockton, collecting money and Littlewoods pools coupons and Spot the Ball entries. It was my first experience of a cross-section of society, aged 16, that I wouldn’t have come across otherwise, from posh middle-class professionals to council house dole wallers and everything in between.

Most of them were good people and left their door open and money on the telephone table (one for the kids there) for me, but there was a tiny minority of dysfunctional headbangers too.

Everybody else knew of them and to stay away from them. They were the piss-head nutters who always ended up in jail. At the time, I knew nothing of the world, but noted that these heed-the-balls all came from the same kind of family, with a dad who didn’t work or was absent, and a hard-faced mother who worked as a cleaner, smoked 60-a-day and looked 10 years older than she was. That seemed to be why they were pisshead nutters. It didn’t excuse it in the slightest but did explain it. Put them in a better situation with something to lose and they’d be different.

Of course this is all too nuanced for public policy and too long term a project to eradicate unfairness, poverty and stupidity. Twats be twats and when they’re burning your library, you just want to slap them down hard.

Summer riots are nothing new. The BBC calling them British when they happen in England is typically inaccurate work and ignorant of Scotland. Wait until it rains. Your standard rioter is committed to anarchy as long as they don’t get wet.

Wait until the football season returns and they can get back to supporting the foreign players in their colours and shouting abuse. It won’t surrender to analysis or intellectualising, it’s a mile wide and as deep as burning down the Citizens Advice Bureau. Performative, nasty, gormless, senseless and utterly stupid to its core.

It never was and still isn’t about immigration, despite their protestations to the contrary. That’s the excuse of the brain dead and an exploited convenience. No, it’s about being a twat, having no future, being uneducated, having no empathy and riding any excuse the middle-class gives you for looting Sainsbury’s.

Access to social media has changed things so that hooliganism spreads more quickly, and widespread use of cocaine, rather than Camerons Strongarm, has exacerbated these situations, but it seems more than likely that football will be the Valium that calms this rage.

These people have always walked amongst us, easily riled up by frog-faced, tobacco-stained, stinking, double-breasted bad actors and their stupid bigots-for-money media. The best we can do is to jail them and slap them down, while working on neutralising the fertile ground that feeds and facilitates them.