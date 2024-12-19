Scottish champions Celtic are in ‘pole position’ to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

Tierney left his boyhood club to join Arsenal for around £25million in August 2019 and has made 125 appearances for the Premier League club.

The Scotland international’s time in London has been plagued by injuries, which were also an issue during his time at Celtic.

He spent last season on loan at Spanish side Real Sociedad, making 26 appearances across all competitions, and was expected to leave the Gunners in the summer.

A transfer never came to fruition after Tierney returned to north London with an injury suffered at Euro 2024 with Scotland.

He returned to full training last month and made his return on Wednesday night against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup after being an unused substitute in six consecutive matches.

This was Tierney’s first Arsenal appearance since May 2023.

Despite there being ages left this season, it could also have been his last for the club.

A January exit can not be ruled out after David Ornstein reported that Mikel Arteta’s side have decided against triggering a one-year extension in the 27-year-old’s contract.

This will allow Tierney to leave on a free at the end of the season and Arsenal might try to sell him next month to receive a transfer fee.

A return to Celtic feels inevitable and with a transfer fee unlikely to be relevant, Tierney could move back to Glasgow next summer.

According to The Sun, Celtic are in ‘pole position’ to land Tierney when he leaves Arsenal, with the Scottish giants plotting the ‘sensational transfer coup’.

Unsurprisingly, Tierney’s salary – which is around £100,000 a week – could be an issue for Celtic but they are very likely to enter pre-contract negotiations with his camp.

The report claims:

SunSport can reveal Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers – who has been keen to get Tierney back ever since his own return – is poised with a move to take him back to the club where he kicked off his career and won four league trophies. It’s understood the Parkhead are considering a deal to take the 27-year-old fan favourite home when the transfer window opens next month. Celtic could try to take him on loan for the last six months of his Emirates deal. But if that is not possible they could look to get him signed up on a pre-contract agreement that would see him pull on the hoops once again for the start of season 2025/26. There is sure to be rival interest in his signature from the English Premier League and foreign clubs, with Newcastle United previously strong contenders. But it’s believed Celtic are firmly in the driving seat to pull off any deal. Tierney has always had a strong desire to one day return to Celtic and there is now a huge chance it could happen.

