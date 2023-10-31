Tim Sherwood believes Guardiola and Klopp couldn’t save Prem side that are already dead

Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood feels Sheffield United are already down, as “you could put Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in there and they are not keeping them” up.

The South Yorkshire outfit are enduring one of the worst spells in Premier League history. After 10 games in the 2023/24 season, they’re sat on just one point – that came against fellow strugglers Everton.

There’s three points between the Blades and 19th-placed Burnley, with Luton a point above them, and the first safe side, Bournemouth, are another point ahead.

That means they’d need to win two games and all the other sides to not gain a point for a couple of games to climb out the drop zone. While that’s obviously possible, it currently doesn’t look likely.

United are reeling from a 5-0 loss to high-flying Arsenal in their last game, which was watched on Soccer Saturday by Sherwood.

The former Tottenham manager feels they’re already staring down the barrel of relegation, and not even two elite Premier League managers could save them if they were working as one.

“You could put Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola in there and roll them into one and they are not keeping them in the Premier League, unfortunately,” he said.

Sherwood also felt the Blades showed an alarming lack of fight in the Arsenal loss.

“There was not enough fight, organisation or enough of them rolling their sleeves up and wanting to put their foot in,” Sherwood added.

“They got what they deserved. They were not competitive and they need to be competitive in every game and hope their luck will change, get three points and get some confidence and momentum.

“It looks a long way off at the moment because when they do go behind in a game, you don’t feel like they are going to come back into a game and they capitulate.”

Indeed, things currently look grim for United, but it’s not as if they’ve been battered every game. They were minutes from beating Tottenham – who are top of the league now – and only lost to both Manchester sides by a single goal.

They’ve shown fight in some games, and that could lead them to positive results if they continue to do so.

