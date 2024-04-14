‘It’s time to move on’ – Man Utd superstar told he’s got to go with Ratcliffe urged to push him out

Marcus Rashford has been told it's "time to move on" from Manchester United

Tony Cascarino has detailed how he feels it’s “time to move on” for Marcus Rashford and Manchester United have “massive choices to make” as they have to “prioritise what’s needed.”

On his day, other than Bruno Fernandes, Rashford is the best player United have at their disposal. That he’s scored 131 goals and assisted 64 times for the club in just under 400 appearances highlights the fact he’s a very useful attacker.

But after 30 goals last season, he’s struggled for form this term, netting just eight times so far. It has been suggested that it might be time for him to move on – United legend Rio Ferdinand has detailed how moving away from Manchester could help the forward to ditch people around him that could be creating the wrong environment.

Cascarino has since agreed with Ferdinand, and is definitive in his view that Rashford should be moved on.

“I said it last season, I would have sold him. I said that before the start of the season,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT.

“I would sell Marcus. He is 26. He has had, since the age of 17 of being in the team, nine years, and that is apart from his years as a younger player.”

The suggestion is seemingly that Rashford should have made more strides than he has, and the fact that he hasn’t means a change in environment might be the best thing after such a long time at one club.

Cascarino also suggests that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make room for a new striker by getting the star off the books, and that’s a big decision he’ll be faced with this summer.

“I think it’s time to move on. There’s massive choices for Manchester United to make,” he said.

“You have got to prioritise what is needed, what is the most necessary, and that would be one of them, but another striker coming in, that is going to cost United big money.”

Nobody has really covered themselves in glory at United this season, so receiving a large sum – which would likely be the case in selling Rashford – would allow for a number of positions to be strengthened with good quality players.

That said, one potential destination that could have spent huge money on the forward, PSG, have reportedly “never been interested” in him, despite consistent rumours, so it’s unclear who’d pay the price for him if United do decide to sell.

READ MORE: Manchester United and Spurs torn to shreds as Ten Hag sack demanded to save three players