Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne could reportedly ‘quit’ Manchester City next year as he is already ‘prioritising’ a potential move to one club.

De Bruyne has entered the final year of his Man City contract and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a contract extension.

The 33-year-old has been a sensational signing for Man City. During his time at the Etihad, he’s established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

However, the talented playmaker has been severely hampered by injuries in recent seasons. Last term, he only made 18 Premier League appearances and is currently out of action with a hamstring issue.

A report from Football Insider claims De Bruyne ‘could quit’ Man City next year as ‘sit-down talks’ regarding his future at the Etihad are ‘imminent’.

The report explains.

”The midfielder is set to make a decision about where his long-term future lies amid growing transfer speculation. As things stand, De Bruyne, 33, is set to see his contract expire at the end of the season and will be available to discuss a move abroad from January onwards. ‘San Diego FC, who will enter the MLS next season, are said to represent a “viable option” for the midfielder as they expressed an interest in poaching him from City. The California-based club are keen to make a splash with some marquee signings ahead of their arrival in the top division and have targeted the Belgian as a top target. ‘Football Insider reported in September that talks with De Bruyne have been put on the back burner due to concerns about his mixed fitness record. However, as the midfielder’s contract approaches its final six months, the club are keen to assess the situation and gauge where all parties stand.’

Last month, a report from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed De Bruyne is ‘tired’ at Man City and would ‘prefer’ a move to the MLS next year.