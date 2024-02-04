Title race wide open: 12 crazy stats from Arsenal’s colossal 3-1 win over Liverpool

Arsenal have blown the Premier League title race wide open by beating Liverpool 3-1 at The Emirates.

The result sees the Gunners move up to second in the table. They’ve closed the gap behind Liverpool to just two points.

Mikel Arteta’s side came racing out of the traps and took a deserved early lead when Bukayo Saka was on hand to slot home the rebound after Alisson denied Kai Havertz. Arsenal went on to dominate the remainder of the first half but went in level after a freak own goal from Gabriel Magalhaes on the stroke of half-time.

Read the article at Planet Football.