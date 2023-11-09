TNT pundits clash over ‘astonishing’ Liverpool call as McManaman slams defender who ‘fell asleep’

McManaman was baffled by the VAR call in Liverpool's defeat to Toulouse.

Steve McManaman was “astonished” Liverpool star Jarell Quansah’s late goal against Toulouse was ruled out by VAR, but his fellow TNT Sports pundits disagreed.

Quansah thought he had his first Reds goal when he bundled the ball home in the final minute of added time to earn Liverpool an unlikely and underserved point.

But the referee was called over to the screen and overturned the goal due to an Alexis Mac Allister handball in the build-up.

The decision denied Liverpool a dramatic comeback as they fell to a 3-2 defeat, and Mcmanaman was baffled by the decision.

McManaman told TNT Sports: “This was seven or eight movements before the goal even happened. He’s given handball! What on earth. Talking about re-reffing the game. That happened… I’m astonished. Chest onto the arm but then the game carries on and there’s a thousand things that happen after that.

“Astounded by that. This reffing in Europe has not been seen in its greatest light over these last couple of days at all.

“I get if it’s handball then right into the back of the net but the referee has just missed it and the game carries on and a thousand things happen.”

McManaman’s view wasn’t shared by the pundits in the TNT Sports studio.

Rachel Brown-Finnis said: “[It was] Rightly ruled out in my opinion.”

Joe Cole added: “It’s a handball. I’m sure we all were wondering when the VAR were looking at it as it’s such a long time from the actual goal, but the referee got it right. Much to the dismay of Liverpool fans and player, it was a handball.”

McManaman had earlier blamed Kostas Tsimikas for his role in the Toulouse opener.

“It was poor from Tsimikas, just fell asleep and allowed the opposition to get into the game,” McManaman said.

“Caiomhin Kelleher has no chance with the deflection, flies off Jarell Quansah’s leg into the net.

“A very unlikely lead for the home side, and not a good look at all from the Liverpool left-back.”