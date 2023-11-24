Todd Boehly slammed by Chelsea hero for decision that’s cost Pochettino – ‘Excuses for poor work’

Chelsea legend William Gallas has called claims that Chelsea have been unlucky with injuries this season “rubbish”, and has laid the blame for the number of absentees at owner Todd Boehly’s door.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has had a hefty injury list to deal with in his first season in charge of the Blues, with as many as 12 first-team players out of action at one point this term.

The situation looks far better now and Christopher Nkunku’s imminent return will be a particular boost for the Argentinian boss.

Most have claimed misfortune as the reason for Chelsea’s injuries but Gallas is having none of it, as he compared the quality of the current medical team – brought in by Boehly last season – with the one at Stamford Bridge when he was starring for the Blues.

Gallas told Genting Casino: “Chelsea haven’t been unlucky with the number of injuries that they have suffered. Don’t make excuses for the poor work of the medical team. The simple truth is that the medical team at the club hasn’t been good enough.

“People can say that they have been unlucky to have so many players injured. Rubbish. I know how good the medical department and its staff were from when I played for the club.

“It was a long time ago when I left, but that medical department was excellent. It was one of the best that I have seen as a professional and when the new owner came in, he changed it all.”

Despite Pochettino’s initial struggles at Chelsea, after a win over Tottenham and the draw with Manchester City, Gallas believes they have what it takes to qualify for the Europa League this season.

He added: “Chelsea are on the right path. They have a lot of talented players in the squad who are learning with every game. I think that this Chelsea team needs time because there have been so many changes both on and off the pitch at the club over the last year.

“When I look at the team, I think that this is a group that will be ready to challenge for titles within the next couple of years. Right now, they have to keep winning games and gradually improve.

“They will do better than they did last season; maybe they can qualify for the Europa League. I don’t think they have enough to qualify for the Champions League this season.”

