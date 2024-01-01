Chelsea ready ‘hijack’ on Spurs for Man Utd target Ten Hag, Poch, Ange ‘dream’ of signing in January

Chelsea have joined Spurs and Man Utd in the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo.

Chelsea have made Tottenham-linked Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo a target for the winter transfer window, according to reports.

Todibo has impressed for Nice since joining the French club from Barcelona in February 2021.

He spent the second half of 2020/21 on loan before completing a €8.5million transfer the following summer.

The 24-year-old has two France caps under his belt and is attracting plenty of interest with the January window now open.

Tottenham and Manchester United have been strongly linked in recent months.

Both clubs are in dire need of a new central defender. The former’s lack of depth across the pitch has been exposed this term with first-choice centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero currently injured.

United, meanwhile, have been forced to play Jonny Evans more often than expected with Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez struggling with injuries.

Both clubs will probably sign a centre-back this month and it has been reported that Spurs are closing in on the addition of Genoa’s Radu Dragusin with personal terms reportedly agreed.

Todibo is likely to be more expensive than Dragusin and even though Ange Postecoglou’s side appear close to landing the Romanian, they remain linked with the Nice star.

According to Football London, Chelsea are contemplating a ‘hijack’ of their London rivals’ pursuit and Mauricio Pochettino has made Todibo a ‘defensive option of interest’.

Under contract until 2027, Nice want at least £40million, the report claims.

Over at Foot Mercato, it is said that Manchester United and Chelsea have ‘revived’ themselves in the race to land Todibo ahead of Spurs.

All three clubs ‘dream’ of signing the defender, even though Pochettino already has three young French centre-backs at the club already in Axel Disasi, Beniot Badiashile and Wesley Fofana.

Furthermore, he has Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill, and is willing to sell Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr in January.

It is also worth mentioning that Chelsea’s net spend in 2023 was €515.3m. They have a problem.

Anyway, the report says Spurs ‘have not yet said their last word on Todibo’ and want to bring in a new centre-back ‘quickly’, with Dragusin ‘on the verge’ of signing.

‘Not happy with their defenders’, Chelsea are again prepared to spend big, while Manchester United also ‘have not said their last word’ and could be in a strong position as new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe also runs proceedings in Nice.

Unsurprisingly, the Ligue 1 outfit are eager to keep hold of Todibo but the vast amount of interest means ‘the winter transfer window promises to be long and will last an eternity’ for them.

Newcastle United have also been linked with Todibo and are definitely in the market for a centre-back, though they do not get a mention in either report.

