Man Utd ‘hold keen interest’ in £52m defender after Ratcliffe conducts ‘investigative work in the market’

Jean-Clair Todibo lines up with his France teammates before a match.

Manchester United will have to pay a fee in the region £51.6million to land Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, according to reports.

The French defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Tottenham, Chelsea and United all keen.

Spurs are unlikely to pursue Todibo after landing Radu Dragusin from Genoa for £25m, but the other two sides are definitely still in the market for a central defender.

It was reported earlier this week that the Blues had a £52m bid for Red Devils-linked Antonio Silva rejected by Benfica.

They will be able to land Todibo for a similar price so it is evident Mauricio Pochettino prefers Silva, though the rejected bid could see them provide some big competition for his signature.

However, Fabrizio Romano says Nice are adamant the 24-year-old will not be on the move this month.

In his CaughtOffside column, the Italian journalist said ‘the expectation’ is that Todibo will move club at the end of the season.

Romano adds that there is ‘no clear favourite’ to sign the Frenchman while Nice dig their heels in.

In a different report from CaughtOffside, it is claimed that Nice would demand around £51.6m for Todibo.

The report says United ‘hold a keen interest’ in the defender after ‘conducting further investigative work in the market after Sir Jim Ratcliffe successfully acquired a 25 per cent stake in the club’.

Nice have received contact from the Red Devils, with talks ‘not currently at an advanced stage’.

A separate report from Spanish outlet Fichajes says Erik ten Hag wants a new defender and the two names at the top of his wishlist are Silva and Todibo.

Ten Hag has ‘requested’ the signing of a centre-back due to Raphael Varane’s ‘imminent departure’, the report claims.

Varane is out of contract at the end of the season and it has been reported that Manchester United are open to keeping hold of him, as long as he agrees to reduce his salary.

The former Real Madrid centre-back has not been first choice under Ten Hag – who has preferred Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans – this season.

A contract extension seems unlikely for Varane – who moved to Old Trafford from Los Blancos for £34m in 2021.

Fichajes also says Ten Hag is prioritising the signings of a new striker and central midfielder.

Fulham destroyer Joao Palhinha gets a mention as someone who could replace Saudi Arabia-linked Casemiro.

As for strikers, the report claims Ten Hag is keen on RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and Brentford’s Ivan Toney – who will return from his eight-month suspension in January.

Toney and Osimhen have also been strongly linked with Chelsea and Arsenal. Both clubs are in dire need of a new striker as they struggle to put the ball in the back of the net.