Spurs ‘hold further talks’ to beat Newcastle, Man Utd in transfer race as Ange eyes ‘three signings’

Tottenham are reportedly deep in talks to sign Newcastle United and Manchester United-linked Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 23-year-old has impressed for the French club since joining from Barcelona in February 2021.

He was snapped up by Barca from Toulouse for a measly €1million in 2019, spending time on loan at Schalke and Benfica before returning to France on an initial loan deal, which led to the permanent signing for €8.5m.

Todibo only made five appearances for the Catalan giants but has found a home in Nice, making 117 appearances in nearly three years at the club.

His fine performances in Ligue 1 have caught the attention of several clubs across Europe, with reports of Manchester United being willing to pay a ‘fortune’ to win the race for the centre-back’s signature.

A fresh report from the Daily Mail says Tottenham have ‘held further talks’ over a deal to sign Todibo in 2024.

It is believed that Nice value their star defender at £35million, which isn’t too much for Premier League clubs these days.

Ange Postecoglou is believed to be eager to sign three players in the winter transfer window with his side in a decent position to qualify for the Champions League.

With Micky van de Ven injured and Cristian Romero prone to a suspension, the addition of a central defender is viewed as a ‘pressing’ matter.

In a boost to Spurs’ pursuit of Todibo, it is claimed that the two-cap French international is ‘keen to join’ the Premier League club.

This is bad news for Newcastle and Manchester United, though, with both clubs looking to add a centre-back in January.

Todibo might not be the only target the Magpies miss out on in January with a report from Portuguese newspaper O Jogo (via Sport Witness) claiming that Benfica are expected to win the race for Estudiantes forward Benjamin Rollheiser.

Lots of clubs are interested in signing the 23-year-old Argentine but the report says the Portuguese giants are expected to finalise a deal to sign him before the conclusion of 2023.

It is said that Newcastle are ‘watching’ Rollheiser amidst ‘optimism’ that he will join Benfica for a fee in the region of €9m.

While this will be viewed as a bit of a disappointment to Eddie Howe, it is not believed that this signing is a massive priority at this moment in time.

There has been a lot of talk about the Magpies’ ability to spend due to financial fair play rules but transfer expert David Ornstein recently revealed that Howe will have a January budget to work with.

Ornstein said: “Newcastle do have some FFP space, so it is possible for them to dip into the January market.

“I’m not saying they’re able to go on a spending spree, because like all clubs they are acutely aware of the need to comply. The loss of European football will also detrimentally impact their financial situation, but certainly it’s plausible to see them do something.

