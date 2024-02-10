‘I told Donny I was sorry’ – Latest Van de Beek blow explained as it ‘won’t happen overnight’ for Man Utd flop

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmoller has explained he told Donny van de Beek he “was sorry” for omitting him from his Europa Conference League squad, as he knows it “won’t happen overnight.”

Van de Beek’s career since he moved to Manchester United has been a series of let-downs. He joined after a very promising season for Ajax in which he scored eight goals and assisted six times in the Eredivisie.

Yet in his first season he was only afforded 19 Premier League outings at United – in the next three campaigns combined he has not featured in as many games in the league for the Red Devils.

After a failed loan spell at Everton – not helped by injury – he was unable to gain the attention of many other clubs, and a knee injury last season meant he spent a long time on the sidelines.

He’s finally managed to find himself a move away from United, where he was unlikely to play even when fit, with Frankfurt bringing him in on loan in the summer.

But the latest blow to his career came after just three games, when he was dropped for the next, and it was decided he would not be included in the 25-man Europa Conference League squad.

Frankfurt manager Toppmoller has detailed how he had to apologise to Van de Beek for excluding him from that squad, but it was a decision based on the very low amount of games he’s played over the past few years.

“He’s only played a total of four games in the last two years, so it won’t happen overnight. But I have 100 per cent confidence in his quality, he’ll definitely help us in the second half of the season,” Toppmoller said in a press conference.

“I told Donny that I was sorry but also what I expected from him now.”

Indeed, the best thing the midfielder can do is show why he should have been in the squad, which can only help his prospects going forward – he’s only got a year left at United come the summer, so that’s something he really needs to think about.

Toppmoller suggests Van de Beek has already begun to work towards the level he wants of him, after directly contributing to three goals in a friendly against Frankfurt’s under-21 side.

“That showed me that he can handle the decision well. He is ready to take on the challenge,” Toppmoller added.

