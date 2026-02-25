Birmingham City minority stakeholder Tom Brady has joined Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand in exposing himself as another shill for Gianni Infantino.

The upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico has been roundly lambasted over inflated ticket prices and the shameless glorification of President Donald Trump, but shills for FIFA and Infantino have also been revealed.

It says a lot about an individual’s character and alarming lack of morals when they side with this crooked organisation and its supremo, with former Man Utd defender turned sh*te pundit Ferdinand, to the shock of no one, showing where he stands while he was the face of December’s World Cup draw.

The self-proclaimed “man of the people” proved where his allegiances truly lie when he made a weak attempt at justifying the increased ticket prices for this summer’s tournament.

“I am a man of the people in terms of I’m from a place where we were always hoping for things to be accessible,” Ferdinand said.

READ: Ronaldo reprieve and six other times Gianni Infantino was an insufferable pr*ck



“I know that the people behind the scenes at FIFA are aiming and working to something like that now, whether they get there for that remains to be seen.

“I think we have to be conscious of that and I think FIFA are definitely people who are conscious of that, the powers that be there.

“I think we can look at every industry, every sector, we have that conversation about things and I think it’s more about making sure that there’s a product that’s super elite that matches what’s on the pitch and then everyone can feel that it’s justified taking time out and working hard to go and get tickets.”

READ MORE: Examining every word of self-titled ‘man of the people’ Rio Ferdinand on World Cup tickets



And Brady has now followed suit. It is always the people you least suspect after all…

The Birmingham City chief and former NFL player has hailed Infantino as some kind of heavenly messiah who is supposedly making it clear that “football is for everyone”.

“What Gianni has done, in terms of his leadership, his inclusion, I think Gianni is a man of the people,” Brady told Fox Sports.

“He’s out there celebrating the great parts of the sport. I think he’s made great contributions to the world of football.

“And getting a chance to get to know him and understanding the person he is, the values he represents, I think that really showcases itself within the broader goals of what football is all about.

“Football is for everyone, it’s a chance for all of us to connect globally over something that we love.”

In reality, Infantino, Ferdinand and Brady are part of the reason why football has fast become a closed shop that is tailored for the elite, with FIFA’s “man of the people” actually only working for his like-minded colleagues who look down on the rest of us.

READ NEXT: F365’s top 10 pricks of 2025 features Infantino, Trump, Man Utd and fans…

