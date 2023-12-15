Man Utd ‘press’ to sign ‘unexpected’ English target with Arsenal defender on selling club’s ‘list’

Fikayo Tomori and Rafael Leao at Old Trafford before a match against Manchester United.

Manchester United are interested in completing the ‘unexpected’ signing of AC Milan and England defender Fikayo Tomori, according to reports.

Tomori has been excellent for the Serie A giants since joining them from Chelsea in 2021.

He has played 127 times for the Rossoneri and helped them win the Serie A title in 2021/22.

His fine form in Italy has not helped Tomori become a regular starter for England, though, with Gareth Southgate controversially preferring Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

If reports from Italy are to be believed, Tomori and Maguire could soon be teammates at club and international level.

According to Milan Live, the Red Devils are eager to bring the 25-year-old back to the Premier League.

Milan are understandably hopeful of retaining the England international, especially as Stefano Pioli deals with an injury crisis at the back.

Despite this, it is claimed that Tomori’s time in Italy ‘could come to an abrupt and rather unexpected end’.

United are ‘pressing’ to complete the signing and ‘could make their move in the near future’.

The €40million (£34million) valuation will easily be paid by the Red Devils, with that price seen as ‘not so crazy’ in comparison to other deals in the Premier League.

There are no plans at the San Siro to let Tomori leave in January but a summer move is a possibility.

Another possibility is a January addition to Pioli’s defence.

Milan have been strongly linked with Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior – who has found minutes hard to come by for the Gunners – and now Aston Villa’s Clement Lenglet.

The latter has barely played under Unai Emery after completing a loan move from Barcelona in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Italian giants have ‘asked’ Barca about the Frenchman’s situation as they look to sign a new centre-back in the winter transfer window.

Having played zero minutes in the Premier League this term, Romano says Lenglet ‘could leave’ Villa in January.

Kiwior gets a mention with the Italian journalist claiming he is on Milan’s ‘list’.

The Polish defender is reportedly determined to prove himself at the Emirates and has recently discussed his first days as an Arsenal player.

“What was really good for me was when Alex Zinchenko introduced me to the whole squad on my first day here,” Kiwior said.

“It was funny because I was at Emirates Stadium to watch us play Manchester United the day before I was due to go to the training ground to sign

“After the game, Zinchenko was down by the pitch waiting to do interviews, and he saw me there.

“So he introduced himself and said, ‘Welcome to Arsenal, have you met the boys yet?’ I told him I hadn’t, so he took me into the dressing room and introduced me to everyone.

“This was just after we had won a huge match!

“He made it great for me, because of course I was nervous about meeting everyone, but he made it easy.

“He went around and made sure I chatted to everyone. It was a big help. The whole group was really open and friendly.”

