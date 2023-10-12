Tonali one of two PL players ‘questioned’ by police and sent home from Italy camp over ‘illegal betting’

Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo compete for the ball during a Serie A match.

Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo and Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali “have been questioned by the authorities” over “possible involvement in illegal betting”, says Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier this week it was reported that Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli could face a lengthy ban if he is found guilty of gambling on football.

It was then claimed that two more Italian players had been placing bets.

The players in question are reportedly Zaniolo and Tonali, who both left Serie A to move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

On Thursday afternoon, Football Italia relayed an update from ‘gossip specialist’ Fabrizio Corona, who broke the news of Fagioli’s betting involvement months ago and has today announced Zaniolo and Tonali were also gambling.

Corona also made the huge claim that one of these players was “betting on his own team when he was sitting on the bench”.

And on Thursday evening, transfer expert Romano confirmed that Tonali and Zaniolo “have been questioned by authorities”.

Romano also confirmed that both players “have left the Italy training camp after speaking to the police”.

He wrote on X: “Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali have been questioned by authorities. This happens after being accused about possible involvement in illegal betting.

“Aston Villa and Newcastle players have both left Italy training camp after speaking to the police.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs added: “Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo have left Italy’s training camp after receiving formal investigation paperwork from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon.

“They spoke to police over alleged betting breaches and are heading back to Newcastle and Villa respectively.”

Tonali was Newcastle’s marquee signing of the summer window, bringing him in from AC Milan for a reported £60million.

Zaniolo, meanwhile, joined Aston Villa from Galatasaray on an initial loan deal with a €20m buyout clause plus €7m in various add-ons.

