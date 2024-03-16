Toney snubs Arsenal, Chelsea as he reveals ‘ideal’ summer transfer and Brentford swansong

Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney admits a move to Real Madrid would be his ideal move in the summer ahead of potential Brentford exit.

The England international has scored four goals in nine matches since returning from an eight-month ban from football after breaching betting rules.

Will Ivan Toney leave Brentford in the summer?

Toney has not hit the back of the net in his last four matches but that didn’t stop Gareth Southgate picking him for his England squad earlier this week for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

The 28-year-old scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last term for Brentford and that has led to strong interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea.

There is now a feeling of inevitablity about Toney leaving this summer and Brentford boss Thomas Frank seemed to confirm the club intend on cashing in over the next transfer window.

“It’s quite obvious that Ivan Toney will most likely be sold in the summer,” Frank told Danish magazine Tipsbladet at the beginning of February.

READ MORE: Why is Ben White England snub such a big deal? Arsenal fans sound like ‘flat earthers’ over Rice, Saliba

He added: “This winter, we actually had no bids for him, but it would surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs interested in him.”

But Frank moved to play down his comments later in the month, he said: “You always need to be aware of translation. Google Translate is not always the best.

“It’s the same message as the whole time, I would love him to stay forever. The reality is he’s got one more year left on his contract in the summer. I think he’s been pretty open about playing for a top club in the future.

“There’s a couple of scenarios; he leaves in the summer, he leaves in the winter, or he stays until the end.

“If he’s leaving – whatever, summer, winter or the summer after – I think it will be fantastic seeing him playing for a top club.”

Ivan Toney joked that Frank’s comments mean he doesn’t want him at Brentford, he told Match of the Day: “I’m a Brentford player at the moment.

“Nobody can predict the future, whatever happens happens, but the main thing and the main focus right now is do well for Brentford, keep them in the league, getting goals and three points.”

He then joked: “I see that [Frank’s comments] as he doesn’t want me!

“The manager has said what he’s said but I can’t make clubs come and get me. I’ve just got to keep doing what I do and that’s score goals. What will be will be.”

Toney: I move to Madrid and it’s all good

In a fresh interview on Saturday, Toney described his perfect end to the season and joked that he wanted a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

When asked what his ‘ideal’ end to the season and summer would look like, Toney told Sky Sports: “We start winning games. We win every game from now until the end of the season.

“I scored 20 goals. We’ve kept – I think there’s nine games left or something like that – nine clean sheets…job’s a good un.”

When pushed on the summer specifically, Toney added: “And then I’m in the mix for the Euros and then we win the Euros. Then [hopefully] things will fall into place.

“If Brentford was to sell me, they make their money, I move to Madrid and it’s all good.”

READ MORE: Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal, Rashford to PSG: Best pure profit sale for every Premier League club