Toney to Man Utd? Frank urges caution to Brentford fans planning farewell to striker

Thomas Frank has insisted that it is not guaranteed that Arsenal and Manchester United-linked striker Ivan Toney will leave Brentford this summer.

The 28-year-old has a year left on his Bees contract and has made clear his desire to leave the Gtech Community Stadium, with Frank previously having acknowledged a move is likely.

Toney, who returned from an eight-month ban for gambling offences in January, has endured a fallow patch in front of goal lately, scoring only four times in 16 appearances since making his comeback and having not found the net since February.

He has been closely linked with a number of clubs – including Man Utd – but no bids were received during the last transfer window, and the manager said at the time that it is not certain the player will necessarily be sold this summer.

“We never know,” said Frank. “We thought so with Saman (Ghoddos, who was released and then re-signed) last year. We said goodbye to him last year, then three months later he’s stood there. It’s always tricky. (Toney) is under contract with us.

“But what we can agree on is that Ivan has been a fantastic player for us and hugely important.”

In February, the club confirmed the £30million signing of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago from Club Brugge for next season, likely to be a direct replacement for Toney in the event he departs.

Reports have suggested the club could also face a fight to retain their manager, with Frank thought to be high on a list of potential replacements should new Manchester United minority owners Ineos choose to dismiss Erik ten Hag.

The 50-year-old hinted that, whilst nothing is certain, he sees his long-term future in west London.

“I know everything has an ending, but for me I don’t know when,” he said. “Ten years time? There are so many positive things about this club. I haven’t thought about leaving.

“I think it’s very important not to close any doors in life. Not close the door on staying here for the rest of my career. Why not? Maybe I will do that.

“But also not close the door that maybe I’ll try something different in the future. But right now I’m very happy here. I can’t see any reason why I would want to leave.

“But football is football. You never know what is going happen.”

