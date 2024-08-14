Chelsea and Man Utd are both interested in signing Ivan Toney from Brentford

According to reports, Man Utd and Chelsea are eyeing up loan offers for Ivan Toney as Brentford stand firm on their £60million valuation of the England striker.

Toney has been Brentford’s star man since joining from Peterborough United for around £4m in September 2020.

He helped the Bees earn promotion to the Premier League with 31 goals and 10 assists in the 2020/21 Championship season, including two in their successful play-off campaign.

The 28-year-old did not lose his scoring touch when making the big jump from the second to the first tier of English football. He has scored 36 times across three seasons in Our League.

There is a strong chance that Toney leaves Brentford this summer, with his contract set to expire next year.

Surprise interest has come from Saudi Arabia after initial interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Arsenal were believed to be very keen on signing the England international but are no longer prioritising a centre-forward, while Tottenham recently signed Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

This has left Toney without a transfer in the middle of August, which is not what he was expecting.

He has often expressed his desire to move to a bigger club and Brentford are not going to stand in his way, though their reported £60m asking price is making things difficult.

Last summer, Thomas Frank’s side agreed a loan deal with an option to buy with Arsenal for David Raya, extending the Spaniard’s contract despite his inevitable permanent move to the Emirates, in order to preserve his value.

This could be the way to go with Toney, who is very eager to move.

Chelsea’s deal to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid has fallen through, which could see them reignite their interest in Toney.

Man Utd and Chelsea ‘put off by Brentford’s valuation’ of Ivan Toney

According to The Independent, ‘Brentford are still holding out for at least £60m for Toney’ this summer, with Man Utd and Chelsea contemplating ‘testing that stance with the offers of loans with obligations to buy late in the window’.

Indeed, Toney ‘has no willingness to sign a new contract’ and Chelsea ‘are actively looking for forwards’, though Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is taking priority over the 28-year-old.

Osimhen’s wage demands are proving to be a huge hurdle for the Blues, who are also reluctant to pay Brentford’s asking price for Toney.

The report states:

They have also been put off so far by Brentford’s valuation, but have kept an open interest, and may explore options later the window. It is felt that is when the west London club’s position on Toney could be weakened, as they face up to the possibility of losing him for free next year or for much lower in January. United have maintained a similar stance to Chelsea. Although there is an unwillingness to go big on a forward of that age under the new recruitment structure, who have also been hampered by Profit and Sustainability limits, but a cost-effective deal for Toney could yet prove attractive. United need a forward but the current priority is in midfield. Tottenham Hotspur are another seen as an outside option but it would take exceptional circumstances for them to move for a player in that age profile at that price.

