Man Utd have ‘internally discussed’ signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney or Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been busy in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first summer transfer window at the club, landing Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee for a combined £88million.

Ratcliffe’s business is far from finished with Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag expected to be strongly backed after agreeing a new contract.

The club’s new co-owner will need to sell a few players to continue his spending spree, with Scott McTominay, Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka among those being linked with an exit.

McTominay is attracting interest from Fulham and Galatasaray as Man Utd seek around £30m for the Scotland midfielder.

In terms of incoming signings, the Premier League giants are interested in signing a centre-midfielder, another centre-back and possibly even another striker to compete with Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Surprisingly, one of the strikers Man Utd are looking at is Everton’s Calvert-Lewin.

Less surprisingly, they have also ‘internally discussed’ Brentford frontman Toney, who is out of contract next year and available for £50m.

This is all according to The Athletic, where it is claimed that Man Utd are keen on improving their attack further after buying Zirkzee for £36.5m.

The report claims:

There is scope for United to add to their attacking department before the window closes. Ivan Toney and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been discussed internally.

Last summer, Toney would have been worth between £80million and £100million ($103.4m and $129.2m) – but his long-term betting ban and injury have changed that. Sources at his club value him at more than £50million, depending on interest from elsewhere. Despite the lack of formal interest, keep an eye on Toney. Selling him makes sense on a club level, while sources, who remain anonymous to protect relationships, close to the player also regard this as a possible calm before the storm. If one club moves, expect others to join the race before long.

Meanwhile, centre-back targets Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich) and Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) can not be ruled out despite the £52m signing of Yoro.

Again, it is stated that outgoings will be a huge factor in Man Utd’s transfer plans moving forward.

Another position Ten Hag and Ratcliffe want to improve is centre-midfield and they are looking at Adrien Rabiot, now a free agent after leaving Juventus, 2023/24 loanee Sofyan Amrabat and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi – who Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with.

Man Utd have decided not to trigger the 20 million euro buy option in the deal to sign Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina but are interested in negotiating different terms.

Rabiot has been perpetually linked with the Red Devils in recent years and the club has made contact with his camp in both of the last two transfer windows, however, ‘nothing is advancing regarding a potential arrival’ this summer.

