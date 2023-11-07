‘Top striker’ urged to snub Arsenal for Chelsea as Carra tells Arteta to ‘take the chance’ on £100m star

Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in signing Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Daniel Sturridge thinks Brentford striker Ivan Toney would “suit” Chelsea more than Arsenal.

Toney is expected to leave the Bees in 2024 with the two London clubs reportedly joined by rivals Tottenham in the race to sign him.

The England international is suspended until January after breaching the Football Association’s gambling rules.

He recently changed agents ahead of an expected transfer away from Brentford.

A recent report from Sky Sports claimed that Thomas Frank’s side have no intention to let Toney leave during the 2023/24 season and talk of an asking price between £50-60million was viewed as ‘derisory’ by the club’s board.

Instead, the Bees are expected to demand a mind-boggling £100m transfer fee for their star man.

READ MORE: Arsenal should swerve desperation transfer triple tax for £80m striker

A move to Tottenham would make sense for the player and club after Harry Kane’s summer move to Bayern Munich, but it is hard to imagine Daniel Levy paying a nine-figure sum to sign Toney.

Chelsea are in dire need of a new striker despite Nicolas Jackson’s hat-trick at Spurs on Monday, while many believe a new striker would be the final piece of the puzzle for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Arteta has Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus at his disposal but the latter’s injury record is proving to be a big problem for the Gunners manager.

Mauricio Pochettino is desperately seeking a focal point up top and former Blues star Sturridge thinks Toney “is a top striker” and would be a good fit at Stamford Bridge.

“I would say he will suit Chelsea the most, he could play for Spurs,” Sturridge said on Monday Night Football.

“I’m not sure who needs him most as they all need him.

“He is a top striker and deserves that opportunity.”

Sturridge’s Sky colleague Jamie Carragher added that the signing of Toney would hugely benefit Arsenal in their title challenge.

“Yes he could [join Arsenal] and he is a different type of striker,” the Liverpool legend added.

“Huge fan of his but making jump to a big club and can you not cope with the scrutiny, there’s not that expectation against Brentford.

“No doubt that the quality is there, but take Arsenal to title? Arsenal might need to take that chance if they don’t fix that position and the goalkeeper situation then it’s difficult to overhaul Man City.”

READ MORE: Postecoglou’s grace is misplaced. We should all get behind Arteta’s crusade…