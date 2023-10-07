‘Too good for Arsenal’ – Pundit shuts down ‘nonsense’ Saka question with UCL admission

Bukayo Saka's run of 87 consecutive Premier League games came to an end on Sunday.

Darren Bent called the question over Bukayo Saka being “too good for Arsenal” nonsense, as he stated he “should be playing for a team in the Champions League”.

Saka has been the Gunners’ star boy for the last few seasons. Still only 22 years old, the winger has already scored 43 goals and provided 45 assists for the senior side after breaking out from the academy.

He was one of the most threatening attacking players in the Premier League last season, almost inspiring Arsenal to the title with 14 goals and 11 assists.

This season, he’s already scored four times and assisted twice in the league, while also scoring once and assisting a further two goals in two games during his debut Champions League campaign.

His stellar form brought up a debate on talkSPORT over whether he should he is too good for Arsenal, and should be playing for a side who wins things.

Former Premier League forward Bent immediately shut that down.

“That’s nonsense. Too good for Arsenal?” he said.

“He should be playing for a team in the Champions League. That’s where he is at.”

Of course, Bent’s point being that Arsenal are already in the Champions League – second in their group after two games – so there’s not much of a higher level he could be playing at.

Saka has also already won the FA Cup and two Community Shields in his career, but will be hopeful of more honours, especially the Premier League after coming within five points of the title last season.

In any case, he’s clearly at the right level, and there aren’t many sides more competitive than the Gunners in the Premier League at the moment.

While Manchester City are, the north London outfit gave them a good run for the title last season, and could well do the same this campaign.

Saka will be crucial to that potential triumph, and if Arsenal are to win the title this campaign, the suggestion that he’s too good for them will surely be washed away.

