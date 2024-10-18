‘Too slow’ Man Utd signing a ‘crazy decision’ as loan move already mooted – ‘Different game in England’

Joshua Zirkzee continues to get it in the neck from pundits over his performances for Manchester United, with Paul Merson and Paolo Di Canio the latest to stick the boot in.

Zirkzee enjoyed a dream start to his United career following his £36m move from Bologna in the summer, scoring the winner in the Red Devils’ opening-day win over Fulham.

But that remains the Dutchman’s only goal for the club and he has often found himself on the bench amid significant criticism over his displays, with manager Erik ten Hag favouring Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line.

Discussing United’s clash with Brentford on Saturday, Merson said he too would stick with Hojlund up front as he’s not sure what Zirkzee’s best position is.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Brentford can score again in the first minute this weekend!

“If that happens, you never know what’s next for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United. Brentford are free flowing, they will score at Old Trafford, that’s for sure.

“But the problem is that whenever they take the lead, they just can’t seem to hold on to it and win.

“Manchester United can’t win a game for a toffee anyway, so I’m going for a 2-2 draw in this one.

“I expect Brentford to cause them problems throughout this game. In terms of Ten Hag’s future, I think he’s alright now. Thomas Tuchel has joined England so that’s another top manager unavailable now.

“If Manchester United get beat by Brentford and they sack him, that’s not the right way to run the club in my opinion. Now that they’ve decided to back him beyond the international break, I’d be shocked if that happens too.

“A club like Manchester United should not be worried about teams like Brentford, it should be their rivals at the top. It being the opposite now is the harsh reality of where they are as a club.

“Joshua Zirkzee did well at Bologna, but it’s a different game here in England and especially at Manchester United.

“You’re always under the microscope at this club, if you miss a chance or not get a chance, it’s always a talking point.

“What’s his best position? Where do they play him? You’ve also got Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, so that’s four players fighting to be in that front-three.

“And no matter who among them Ten Hag decides to drop, he always gets stick, which is a bit unfortunate.

“Against Brentford, I’d choose Hojlund over Zirkzee. He’s a better finisher in my opinion and Manchester United will need goals to win this one because Brentford are definitely scoring.”

Former Premier League star Di Canio claimed United made a “crazy decision” to sign Zirkzee, who would benefit from a loan move.

“I’d ask Manchester United for Zirkzee’s loan. After all, Manchester United have been making crazy decisions for years,” Di Canio told Italian publication Tuttosport.

“Nothing works there, not even Zirkzee. He’s too slow for the Premier League.

“Maybe he’ll prove me wrong with goals and big performances, but in the Premier League, defenders are aggressive, and there are 30 per cent fewer fouls [than in Serie A].”