Chelsea blinked when given the chance to sign one of Europe’s top goalkeepers. If the Blues don’t get a second chance, there are other options.

A number of big clubs are on the lookout for a new No.1 and there are some very good goalkeepers available – to varying degrees – this summer.

Here are 10 top stoppers we think might be gettable…

10) Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Donnarumma’s agent will have you believe the Italy keeper is available because he needs more leverage on contract talks with PSG, who want to keep their current custodian, but not at any cost.

Of course, Manchester United’s name has been mentioned because that’s the oldest trick in the agents’ book, but Donnarumma himself said his priority is to renew with PSG. But only if he gets paid.

9) Nick Pope (Newcastle)

Eddie Howe clearly isn’t entirely convinced by Pope given he’s trying again to sign James Trafford from Burnley. Newcastle want us to believe that Trafford would be arriving to compete for the No.1 position, but the new boy is not likely to make that move at this point in his career without a certain level of assurance. Which suggests Pope’s days as first choice are numbered; there would be considerable interest from other Premier League clubs in need of an experienced England international.

8) Mads Hermansen (Leicester)

The 25-year-old keeper was one of very few to emerge with a smidgen of credit from a miserable season at the King Power. At least the Dane had ample opportunity to show what he can do – only Ipswich and Southampton allowed more shots on their goal.

Before demonstrating that he could stay at the highest level while Leicester return to the Championship, Hermansen played a big role in the Foxes’ promotion to the Premier League. Brentford were linked before they found a bargain in Caoimhin Kelleher.

7) Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)

Ramsdale’s move to Southampton last summer made you wonder if the England keeper actually enjoys being relegated. Were there really no other better offers? Perhaps not, given the daft sod once openly admitted to struggling with concentration, but when his mind is on the job, Ramsdale remains a very good keeper. West Ham were sniffing and he feels like a good fit for Leeds.

6) Marcin Bulka (Nice)

The Nice no.1 has told the French club he fancies a move this summer, which they will be keen to facilitate since the Pole has only a year remaining on a contract he almost certainly won’t renew.

The 6ft 6in giant, who began his career at Chelsea and went via PSG to Nice, has been catching eyes across Europe, and obviously Manchester United have been linked. But the Red Devils will have to wait until January since UEFA banned them doing any business with INEOS stable mate Nice until after this summer window.

5) Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino)

The Serbian stopper began his career as a youth player at Manchester United and he has been linked with a move to Old Trafford – maybe we should just assume that to be the case for all these keepers unless stated – after three solid seasons in Torino’s sticks. AC Milan, though, seem to be the frontrunners, with an agreement in place to pay the 28-year-old’s £17million release clause if they lose Mike Maignan.

Only two keepers in Europe’s top five leagues performed better in relation to their expected goals against than Milinkovic-Savic, who conceded 11.4 goals fewer than the algorithms expected him to.

4) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Widely proclaimed as the best goalkeeper in the world but, more accurately in our view, he was the goalkeeper for the best team in the world. Argentina, that is, not Villa. That doesn’t mean he isn’t very, very good, and he would be an asset to any team looking for a stopper this summer.

Manchester United have been linked, and he’d certainly be an upgrade, but Villa don’t have to give him away, even if they are the club in most PSR peril.

3) Lucas Chevalier (Lille)

If Villa sell Martinez, then Chevalier is said to be high on their list of potential replacements. Though that plan could be scuppered by PSG if they can’t reach an agreement with Donnarumma and sell the Italy keeper to a club more willing to meet his massive wage demands.

At 23, Chevalier conceded 7.3 goals fewer than xG suggests he should last season, with Manchester City said to be keen on the France call-up.

2) Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)

It seems Lunin is open to exploring his options away from Real’s bench because we have to assume he’s given up on ever replacing Thibaut Courtois as No.1. The penny should have dropped when Courtous returned from injury for the 2024 Champions League final when Lunin had played most of the season.

Apparently, Real are open to selling the Ukraine stopper for £20m-25million, with the 26-year-old said to be on the radar of a host of top clubs.

1) Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

The France No.1 is a year from the end of his contract and seemingly intent on leaving AC Milan after growing tired of the lack of progress in negotiations over a new deal. All of which presented a great opportunity for Chelsea to upgrade their goalkeeping option, none of which Enzo Maresca is happy with, but the Blues refused to take their opportunity.

Milan apparently want around £21million but Chelsea were prepared to go no higher than £12million. Chelsea blew a clear run at Maignan, which should alert a number of big clubs. But here is the one keeper Manchester United haven’t been linked with, when they really should be.