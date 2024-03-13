Manchester United, City, Liverpool and Arsenal already have their eyes on many on this list, which is headed by England’s great hope for the Euros…

Here, according to WhoScored ratings, are the top 10 players aged under 21 to have played at least a dozen of their team’s games in Europe’s top five leagues…

10) Michael Kayode (Fiorentina)

The Italy right-back’s breakthrough season has already alerted the big boys, including Arsenal, to the 19-year-old’s talent. “Of course, various Premier teams follow him and have followed him” said his agent last month. “Fiorentina need not worry.” Until the summer, at least, when Inter Milan are also considering Kayode as a possible replacement for Denzel Dumfries.

9) Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid)

The midfielder has missed spells this season through injury but he has 17 appearances under his belt in Diego Simeone’s engine room. The fact he was rested at the weekend before the Champions League clash with Inter Milan highlights his importance to Atletico.

8) Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

The 20-year-old defender was one of three players said to have been under Man Utd’s microscope during the weekend’s clash between Juventus and Atalanta. The others: Teun Koopmeiners and Gleison Bremer. If United decide they want him, they will have to deposit another £50million into Atalanta’s account, apparently.

7) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Yamal’s form, including this beauty last week, is said to have prompted PSG to offer silly money as they search for Kylian Mbappe’s replacement. Barca, much as they need the cash, are said to see the 16-year-old (so they say) as untouchable.

6) Gavi (Barcelona)

The 19-year-old hasn’t played since November when he sustained a potentially season-ending knee injury on international duty. Still, he too remains a target for PSG while they look to do something daft.

5) Sávio (Girona)

City have already got their claws into the 19-year-old. Which isn’t necessarily a good thing…

Savio's transfer to Man CIty has opened a can of worms.

4) Matias Soule (Frosinone)

The 20-year-old winger will return to Juventus in the summer after a season on loan at Frosinone, when the Old Lady has a decision to make. Soule is under contract until 2026 but already has Premier League clubs on his tail, in addition to Saudi sides. But 10-goal Soule wants to stay in Europe.

3) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Liverpool and Manchester City have both had eyes on Wirtz long before he drove Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga summit this term, but apparently he prefers a different destination.

2) Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

The 20-year-old versatile forward could be huge for Netherlands in Euro 2024, after which PSG must decide whether to keep, sell or loan out again. RB Leipzig are said to be confident of agreeing to borrow Simons a while longer after eight goals and 12 assists so far.

1) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

From a ‘different planet’ says Javier Tebas and, to be fair, Stourbridge probably does seem a world away to the La Liga president. Still, some of Bellingham’s performances in his first season at Real don’t appear human. Many feel England’s Euro 2024 hopes could rest with the 20-year-old. And they might be right…

