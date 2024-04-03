Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao, Jack Grealish and Rodrygo could all be on the move this summer.

This summer promises to be hectic, from a managerial domino effect to players on the move for big money. We can’t wait.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Liverpool are all expected to be in the market for a new winger, while a sale at Manchester City could call Pep Guardiola into action.

We did strikers, now it is time for wide forwards. Lots are being linked with a summer transfer and it would not be a surprise to see all of these players on the move.

10) Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

There was a spell in the winter when it looked like former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane would be joining Liverpool as the replacement for Saudi Arabia-bound Mohamed Salah. Those rumours have gone a little quiet and with Thomas Tuchel leaving Bayern Munich, a lot of reportedly unsettled stars now believe staying put is the best thing to do.

Sane’s injury problems seem to be behind him after a couple of serious setbacks and 19 goal contributions in 26 Bundesliga matches this season hint that he is back to his best. The German also has more strings to his bow as he gets closer to his 30s, frequently being found in a more central role than we became accustomed to seeing him play for City.

He is still a superb player and the fact he is 10th on this list speaks volumes about how many good wide players are available this summer.

9) Raphinha (Barcelona)

Another ex-Premier League winger, Barcelona star Raphinha has found it difficult to settle at his dream club but has been in good form this year, making a summer move less likely. But if the La Liga side receive a significant offer, they will sell; they don’t have two pennies to rub together these days.

Links to Arsenal and Chelsea persist after they failed to land him in the summer he joined Barcelona, while Newcastle United and Tottenham are also believed to be in the picture now. Clubs might be watching clips of him at Leeds, not Barcelona, but that will be enough to tempt them to splash the cash.

8) Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

There has not been enough noise about Real Sociedad’s Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo, who is incredibly easy on the eye, and is only 22 years old.

Sociedad paid pennies to sign Kubo from Real Madrid and stand to make a huge profit when one of the European big boys inevitably come calling. Reports suggest he has a £51million release clause, which is very tempting.

With Arsenal looking to provide more depth behind Bukayo Saka, Liverpool potentially replacing Salah, and Manchester United employing Antony and Jadon Sancho, a move to the Premier League surely beckons.

7) Pedro Neto (Wolves)

Wolves star Pedro Neto would be higher if he was not made of glass. Lightning down the left flank, the 24-year-old Portuguese is still young so can overcome his injury issues, but on the flip side, a player of his age should not be absent so bloody often.

Several Premier League clubs are keen but Neto could be the answer for a European club that sells someone in his position. There are seven of them – one of which is not allowed to sign him – on this list and are all bigger than Wolves.

Nine assists in the Premier League this season does not tell the whole story with Neto. He has blistering pace and is ridiculously skilful with the ball at his feet. But, yeah…injuries.

6) Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

A theme is emerging and that theme is Liverpool needing to replace Salah. Jarrod Bowen has been linked with the Reds for around three years now and despite signing a contract until 2030 and professing that he wants to retire at West Ham, the 27-year-old is surely destined for bigger and better things.

That is said with no disrespect to West Ham, who are European champions – thanks to a Bowen goal against Fiorentina last May – and are competing for another top-six finish this season. Despite all of the noise about David Moyes’ future, they are seventh in the Premier League, only three points behind Manchester United in sixth.

Bowen’s record for the Hammers is outstanding, netting 59 goals and making a further 39 in 196 appearances. 15 in the league this season is also a silly return for someone who usually plays on the right wing, although he has been tasked with leading the line pretty often.

He is one of the Premier League’s best finishers.

Jarrod Bowen pens new deal with West Ham

5) Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

The club unable to land Neto due to their Basque player rule, Bilbao will hope to receive a tasty fee for the younger brother of Inaki when he eventually moves on. Boosted by his recent contract extension, the La Liga side have a super player on their hands.

Already a regular in the Spain team when his brother was forced to represent Ghana to play some international football, Nico Williams has two goals in 12 caps for his country and has 19 goal contributions in 29 appearances across all competitions this term.

Like Neto, Williams has had a few injuries this season, but unlike Neto, Williams’ injuries have only seen him miss two or three games as a result, while the Wolves winger seems to suffer only serious injuries.

4) Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Pep Guardiola never holds back, whether that is on the pitch at half-time, on the pitch at full-time, or in the dressing room. England winger Jack Grealish is the latest to receive an on-field dressing down after upsetting the Spanish genius by not doing what he was told against Arsenal on Sunday.

There were murmurs of a move away from City before that but after being berated on the Sky Sports cameras, there is some serious talk about a departure.

Jeremy Doku started very brightly at the Etihad but has gone off the boil quite a bit, which gives Grealish hope that he can regain his spot on the left flank for the European champions.

Incidentally, with Grealish leaving, the addition of Neto has been mooted. Would he be an upgrade on the former Aston Villa captain?

READ MORE: Rice, Grealish in top five, Pogba 14th: Ranking all 20 Premier League clubs’ record signings

3) Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe is off to Real Madrid, which means someone has to be sold. That is how it works. Or at least that is what the media in Spain want you to believe.

The natural choice to be offloaded to ensure Mbappe gets the minutes he craves, and to free up some wage space, is Brazilian winger Rodrygo, which makes more sense than Vinicius Junior, to be fair.

He has emerged as a top target for Arsenal in recent weeks but the Gunners are not alone in monitoring Rodrygo’s situation. Liverpool (obviously) and Manchester United are also keen.

This would be a top signing for any of the aforementioned clubs and with the 23-year-old’s best years in front of him, it could be well worth paying what Real Madrid want, which might end up being more than £80m.

2) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Napoli’s 2023/24 campaign has been a massive disappointment and like his partner in crime Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has not been performing at the same level. Another similarity to Osimhen is that Kvaradona places second on this list, just as the Nigerian did on our striker ranking.

He might be having a worse season than last year, but the Georgian is still a top target for several top clubs and a dip in form could do those interested a favour price-wise. Saying that, we know what Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is like; he will still be looking for around £90m.

We might be doing the 23-year-old a bit of a disservice here, in fairness. He still has 10 goals and five assists in Serie A this season. Five years his junior, Kvaratskhelia could be the perfect man to replace Grealish at Man City.

1) Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Of course this is up for debate, but we are saying AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao is the player to sign this summer, even if he has a worse goal and assist record than some others on this list.

The 24-year-old Portugal winger will cost an absolute fortune but he is made for Premier League football. There are clubs crying out for this guy, but will they bite the bullet? That remains to be seen but it would be a crime if he does not get a move to a club competing for the Champions League if not this summer, but in 2025.

Again, this is said with no disrespect to the incredible football institution that is AC Milan, but Leao has the potential to be one of the best in the world. Although we would prefer him to play in England, he is the man Paris Saint-Germain should pursue with Mbappe off to Real Madrid.

READ NEXT: Chelsea pair feature in ten worst signings of season – £330m spent on catastrophic group