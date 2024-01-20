Liverpool’s big three in top 20 stars out of contract in 2025 headed by Bayern trio

With Manchester United said to be intent on looking at players out of contract in 2025, here are the top 20 players in the world who fit that criteria. Cheeky moves for Kevin De Bruyne and Mo Salah?

Ranked in order of value according to Transfermarkt, here are the 20 biggest stars currently sue to become free agents in summer next year…

20) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

The Liverpool skipper’s last deal was signed in 2021 and the fact he’s already the club’s second-highest earner, and seemingly content at Anfield, means there is little urgency to get around the negotiating table just yet.

19) Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Toney is back after an eight-month ban and keen to prove a point. There was talk of the striker signing a new deal that contains a reasonable release clause to make a big move a realistic prospect while repaying Brentford for sticking by him. But he could just as likely be off this month if Arsenal or Chelsea cough up silly money.

18) Frank Anguissa (Napoli)

The ex-Fulham midfielder has been linked with Juventus but the release clause in his current deal, said to be worth £38million, is only valid for clubs outside of Italy. The 28-year-old was a regular in Napoli’s title-winning side and retains his prominence this season.

17) Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

Feyenoord rejected offers from RB Leipzig last summer but the 23-year-old’s contract status makes the Eredivisie side more vulnerable this year. Geertruida’s versatility – he can play at right-back, centre-back and as a holding midfielder – will also bait the vultures.

16) Khephren Thuram (Nice)

The France midfielder will be looking to get paid when he signs his next deal since he’s currently making around £12,000 a week. Liverpool have been linked with the 22-year-old who could command a ten-fold salary increase if he moves to the Premier League.

15) Joelinton (Newcastle)

The Daily Mail suggests Joelinton could have played his last game for Newcastle. The Brazilian is set to miss the rest of the season with a thigh injury and contract talks aren’t progressing well. Apparently his demands are far beyond what the Magpies are willing to offer so if no compromise is made, they could sell in the summer.

14) Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep Gallagher but his home-grown status means any fee Chelsea might receive would represent pure profit. So a sale, perhaps to Tottenham, looks more likely than a contract extension.

13) Neymar (Al-Hilal)

The Brazilian megastar is currently trousering around £130million a year. For nothing, really, since he’s crocked until the end of the season. Neymar will be 33 by the time his next deal comes around.

12) Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

Since Harry Kane’s exit, Son has been Spurs’ highest-paid player and there is little panic at the club over a repeat of the Kane situation since they have the option to extend for a further 12 months. But there is talk they will simply offer Son a fresh new deal.

11) Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

The Spanish midfielder has made a name for himself since leaving Newcastle for Real Sociedad in 2018. So much so that Barcelona are keen to move for the 27-year-old next summer.

10) Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

Juve are desperate to keep Chiesa so there is talk of a short-term extension on the same terms – around £150,000 a week – to kick the can down the road until 2026.

9) Jonathan David (Lille)

Manchester United need a striker and they are apparently looking for players approaching the end of their contracts, so David seems a good fit. In financial terms, at least. Tottenham, Chelsea and AC Milan are also among the clubs being linked with the Canada forward.

8) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

The Saudis are circling around De Bruyne but it seems unlikely he’ll be off anywhere while Pep Guardiola has breath in his body. City put contract talks on hold while he was sidelined through the first half of the season. But he’s back and he looks rather good.

Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Kevin De Bruyne.

7) Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

France’s youngest debutant and scorer in over a century is currently on a relative pittance at PSG – £4,000 a week – but there were reports at the back end of 2023 that a verbal agreement over new terms had been reached.

6) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool resisted Saudi interest last year but the temptation to cash in next summer, coupled with Salah’s apparent willingness to go, means the Reds have a decision to make. Al Ittihad were the club most keen but Al Hilal are also sniffing.

5) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

All four of Liverpool’s highest earners are out of contract inside the next 18 months, with Alexander-Arnold currently behind Salah, Van Dijk and Thiago, whose deal expires this summer. Alexander-Arnold, given his age and background, would probably be the easiest renewal of the lot.

4) Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

There was talk last year that a new deal until 2028 had been agreed but while the centre-back recovers from a serious knee injury, the contract remains unsigned.

3) Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

The full-back reportedly had a deal ready to go at the end of last season, but then Bayern’s boardroom underwent massive change, meaning a new round of talks were needed. And the delay could cost the Bavarians since Real Madrid are sniffing. The Spaniards have apparently agreed personal terms with Davies having urged him to resist any renewal offers.

2) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

There seems to be a lot of noise around a potential move for Kimmich – much of it involves Newcastle – but that could all be part of the contract dance. The 28-year-old is said to be settled at Bayern and he has started every Bundesliga game for which he’s been available. Bayern would prefer to have the situation clarified by the summer, in which case they best get talking.

1) Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

The Germany winger is understood to have changed his view on signing a new contract with Bayern. Towards the end of last year it was reported that a deal was in the pipeline but, amid some brilliant form that has reignited links with Liverpool and Manchester City, Sane is said to have decided to hold on until after Euro 2024, by which time he will be less than 12 months from becoming a free agent.

