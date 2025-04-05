Top Arsenal target ‘closer to Barcelona’ after ‘main condition’ of transfer ‘raises eyebrows’ at the Emirates

Arsenal could potentially drop their interest in signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams after baulking over one demand, according to reports.

The Gunners beat Fulham on Tuesday night to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to nine points before the Reds restored their 12-point lead by defeating Everton on Wednesday.

And now the odds are stacked against Arsenal as they look likely to end the season as a Premier League runner-up for a third campaign in a row.

Arsenal still have a chance of beating Real Madrid in the Champions League with the two-legged quarter-final coming up later this month.

Mikel Arteta confirmed earlier in the week that Arsenal will be having a “big summer” in the transfer window with rumours it could be a record-breaking market for the Gunners.

Athletic Bilbao star Williams is understood to be one of their top targets as they look to improve their attack in the summer with Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk recently claiming that the Spain international is ‘closer to a move to Arsenal than Bayern Munich’.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: ‘❌Not True: Bayern Munich are in the lead for Nico Williams. I think, at the moment, Williams is closer to a move to Arsenal than Bayern Munich, as the Bundesliga club can’t be as concrete as they would like as things currently stand.’

But now the Gunners’ interest in Williams has taken a blow with reports in Spain claiming his ‘main condition’ for joining Arsenal has pushed the winger ‘closer to Barcelona’.

