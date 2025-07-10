One Arsenal target has performed a U-turn after turning down a contract with his current club, telling them in which circumstances he’d ‘sign a new deal’.

Arsenal are slowly improving each area of the pitch. Having already signed midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, there are still three signings in other positions being pursued.

Up top, Viktor Gyokeres is their main target, out wide, Rodrygo is being tracked, but Noni Madueke looks a more likely signing, and in defence, Cristhian Mosquera is being pursued.

The Valencia centre-back starred in the under-21 Euros, and quickly became a top target for Arsenal, a status which he maintained after turning down a new deal with the Spanish club.

That has given the Gunners confidence that they can land him, but a recent report suggested Valencia are holding out for €20million (£17.2m) and the north London club will only go as far as €15million (£12.9m).

Arsenal seem to have suffered a blow since, as TBRFootball reports though Mosquera turned down a recent offer to extend his Valencia contract – which expires in 2026 – he’s actually indicated to the club that he ‘would sign a new deal on one provision’.

The centre-back wants a release clause of £20million, which would kick in next summer.

Though it was reported of late that he’d said yes to Arsenal as he was ‘not scared’ of competing with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, perhaps Mosquera has been realistic in that it might be best to wait another year to try to usurp the elite pair.

In contradiction to recent reports, the fresh one suggests that Arsenal are considering a new offer for Mosquera of close to £20million, which they feel to be his current value.

There are said to be other options in reserve if the Gunners can’t agree a fee for Mosquera, and there’s a chance that they’ll need to go down another route.

Valencia are said to be on the verge of selling defender Yarek Gasiorowski to PSV Eindhoven, and it’s suggested that with Carlos Corberan already losing a member of his defensive corps, Arsenal’s job in trying to prise another away will be tough.

But if Mosquera is given his release clause, Valencia would not be able to stop any side from agreeing a deal to sign their centre-back in a year’s time.

