Top assist providers in 2023: Fernandes and Salah closing in with Man Utd tormentor the joint leader

Bruno Fernandes and Mo Salah are on the brink of a top ten in which Kevin De Bruyne is the sole Premier League representative for the most assists in 2023.

Kevin De Bruyne beat Lionel Messi to the crown in 2022, with Thomas Muller and Messi prevailing in the years before to underline the calibre of player that tends to win this particular race. Hakim Ziyech did it in 2019 and then Chelsea signed him and it all went wrong.

The criteria: All club assists in all competitions for clubs in Europe’s top 10 leagues.

These lads would relish setting up the top goalscorers of 2023.

10) Dusan Tadic – Ajax/Fenerbahce (16 assists)

Erik ten Hag signed the wrong Eredivisie alumni. Tadic was on the market as a free agent for a couple of days in July, calling time on a productive half-decade with Ajax just before they became really bad. Fenerbahce swooped in and the 35-year-old has helped them top the Turkish Super Lig table with a perfect record in the Europa Conference League, with only the even older Edin Dzeko contributing more combined goals and assists.

9) Pedro Goncalves – Sporting (16 assists)

Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes has as many assists this calendar year but the Manchester United captain has taken 55 games to reach that tally, in comparison to Goncalves’ 45 matches. No wonder Tottenham were reportedly interested. Tadic did it in 51, for what it’s worth.

8) Xavi Simons – PSV/Leipzig (17 assists)

There was an element of surprise when Simons gave the green light to a move back to PSG in the summer, the French giants having inserted a buy-back clause when letting him join PSV a year prior. It made a little more sense when he was immediately farmed out to Leipzig, where the 20-year-old has shone in a young side.

7) Johan Bakayoko – PSV (17 assists)

A few Premier League sides hoped Bakayoko would attempt to transpose this stellar record to England, with Brentford even having a club-record bid rejected for a player thought to have interested Liverpool. The Belgian stayed on in Eindhoven and has assisted six goals in his last seven Eredivisie games.

6) Alejandro Grimaldo – Benfica/Bayer Leverkusen (17 assists)

The Xabi Alonso revolution has taken Leverkusen to the Bundesliga summit and five wins from five in Europe, with summer signing Grimaldo playing the most minutes of anyone and rather predictably laying on a few goals along the way. The left-back was being similarly effective for Portuguese champions Benfica for the first half of the year.

5) Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City (17 assists)

Every player in Europe’s top 10 leagues with 14 or more assists in all competitions 2023 have played at least 41 games. Every player bar one, that is. De Bruyne been sidelined since halfway through the Champions League final but is keeping his head above water after 29 appearances.

4) Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen (18 assists)

Another cog in the Alonso machine, Wirtz has been linked with Liverpool for a reason. Ten assists in 18 games this season include three in one game against Qarabag. Not bad at all considering he was out for most of 2022 with an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

3) Joey Veerman – PSV (19 assists)

Two of those assists helped put Rangers out of Champions League qualifying, with seven more contributing to PSV’s perfect run through 13 Eredivisie games. The midfielder only made his Netherlands debut in June and is quietly putting together a sterling season.

2) Kerem Akturkoglu – Galatasaray (19 assists)

Not important enough to command Rio Ferdinand’s full attention while scoring the goal which leaves Manchester United’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread, Akturkoglu has been marginally more productive in terms of assists. One each in five consecutive league games from mid-August to late September helped; a similar purple patch at the back end of last campaign included three in 50 minutes – all for different players – against Ankaragucu.

1) Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid (19 assists)

It has actually been a pretty slow season for Vinicius on the assist front – four in 13 appearances – but that only emphasises how brilliant his start to the year was. The Brazilian laid on one goal in each leg of last campaign’s Champions League last-16 and quarter-final ties against Liverpool and Chelsea respectively, while shining in La Liga and setting up a Copa del Rey final goal after providing two assists to beat Barcelona in a semi-final trouncing. But this might well be it for Vinicius, who is on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered on international duty.