Erling Haaland made his way on to this list after a single year in England and 2024/25 Mohamed Salah has replaced 2017/18 Mohamed Salah.

You are obviously not going to agree with this ranking, because it is such a subjective topic, but just know there are no agendas here whatsoever. Enjoy.

Here are the ten best individual seasons in Premier League history.

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Many players on this list will have won a trophy of some kind in their key season, probably the Premier League. But Bale did not. Despite his lack of team silverware, he took home Premier League Player of the Season, PFA Players’ Player of the Year, PFA Young Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year.

The Welsh wizard carried Tottenham all season long as they finished fifth, narrowly missing out on Champions League football despite Bale’s 21 goals and nine assists in the league.

He won so many games on his own, contributing to all three goals in a win against Manchester United at Old Trafford, both goals in a 2-1 win versus Liverpool and produced game-deciding goal contributions against West Brom, Newcastle United, West Ham, Arsenal, Swansea City, Manchester City, Southampton and Sunderland.

9) Kevin De Bruyne – 2019/20

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Many have come close to breaking Thierry Henry’s assist record since it was set in 2003. That year (more on that soon) the French forward assisted 20 goals. Mesut Ozil was close and should have done it in 2015/16 when he claimed 19 assists; the German had 16 before the turn of the year but failed to break the record. Cheers, Giroud.

Manchester City have won six of the last eight titles, as well as in 2011/12 and 2013/14, yet their first inclusion is Kevin De Bruyne in 2019/20, when the club failed to win the Premier League.

In this campaign, the Belgian was named Premier League Player of the Season and PFA Players’ Player of the Year for the first time as he scored 13 and assisted 20 in an astonishing individual season in which Liverpool ran away with the title. The Reds’ finest player that season was Virgil van Dijk, who was close to getting in the top 10.

8) Dennis Bergkamp – 1997/98

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The non-flying Dutchman joined Arsenal in 1995 with Bruce Rioch in charge. His time with Inter in Italy was not too successful but boy did he impress for the Gunners.

Arguably the most technically gifted player in the history of Our League, Bergkamp had his best season for the north Londoners in 1997/98, helping Arsenal win their first league Premier League title.

Bergkamp was an absolute genius who toyed with defenders. His touch, finesse, close control, finishing and wisdom were a joy to behold and if anyone needs to be reminded how good the Dutch forward was, just watch his hat-trick against Leicester in August 1997. It is probably the greatest treble in Premier League history.

There is a reason Bergkamp was one of the first players inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame and this season went a long way to cementing his legacy in the English game.

7) Alan Shearer – 1994/95

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Alan Shearer was the stand-out player in the league in 1994/95 as Blackburn Rovers won their first and likely last Premier League title. Younger fans might think this was similar to the Leicester City fairytale, but the club’s owners had invested a lot of money and built a brilliant team. Arguably the first iconic strikeforce in the Premier League was born at Ewood Park, with Shearer and Chris Sutton forming a new and improved SAS.

In 42 appearances – as Our League had 22 teams back then – Shearer scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists while Sutton registered 15 goals and 10 assists.

While they were a decent team, Blackburn were certainly underdogs and ended up finishing seventh in the league the following campaign.

Shearer went on to have a decent career, becoming the all-time leading Premier League scorer and has held this record since his retirement. It’s a shame for Alan that Erling Haaland is inevitable.

6) Thierry Henry – 2003/04

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The Invincibles. They were not bad. Going a whole season unbeaten is some achievement and Thierry Henry was comfortably the best player in that team and in their historic campaign.

Henry was an unbelievable footballer who would have been worth at least £200million in 2026. Without him, a team that went unbeaten for an entire campaign might not have won the league at all.

There is nothing that can be said that hasn’t been said already to justify his inclusion. He is the greatest Premier League footballer of all time and he bullied defenders every week in his prime.

5) Mohamed Salah – 2024/25

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Salah played in the Premier League before joining Liverpool in 2017, but few noticed or remembered his 530 minutes for Chelsea. His west London spell was underwhelming and he eagerly moved to Italy, where he established himself as a phenomenal player for Fiorentina and AS Roma.

He took the p*ss in first season at Liverpool, which was previously the 10th best individual season in Premier League history.

Salah’s ridiculous 2024/25 campaign has landed in fifth place ahead of Henry in the Invincible season. Both were unplayable in their own right, but Arsenal in 2003/24 was more about the team, whereas 24/25 Liverpool was all about Salah.

The Egyptian King led the league for goals and assists and smashed record after record. It was genuinely frightening. But not as frightening as Luis Suarez in 2013/14, which backs up a few Mailbox arguments…

4) Cristiano Ronaldo – 2007/08

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This season was Ronaldo’s penultimate in England and comfortably his best. You just had to be there to witness it. To think he only went from strength to strength after joining Real Madrid in 2009 is laughable.

Following his 2007/08 campaign, the Portuguese superstar won his first Ballon d’Or, was named FIFA World Player of the Year, PFA Players’ Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season for the second year in a row, and was the Premier League Golden Boot and European Golden Shoe winner.

United won the league by two points thanks to Ronaldo’s 31 goals and seven assists.

3) Erling Haaland – 2022/23

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This guy was destined for a place on this list two months into his debut season in the Premier League. Erling Haaland had three hat-tricks after eight games – with his performance against Manchester United on matchday eight incidentally ranking as the best of the 22/23 campaign. He only failed to score in two of his first 15 appearances.

The justification for Haaland’s relatively lowly placement, despite firing Manchester City to the Treble while scoring more goals than he played games in the league, is that he is quite boring and not an outstanding, technically gifted footballer. It sounds stupid, but that is the real reason.

He has scored more goals than anyone else has managed in a Premier League season, all in his first year in Our League, but the two above him here were more influential in weaker teams and really took any game by the scruff of the neck on any given week.

The ridiculous stats of Erling Haaland as he overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo for Premier League goals

2) Thierry Henry – 2002/03

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The only player to appear twice in this list is Henry, the Premier League GOAT.

This season is the only time in Premier League history that a player scored at least 20 and provided at least 20 assists. And all of his assists were in open play.

Arsenal were the highest-scoring team in the division in 2002/03, netting 85 goals, but the Gunners could not get their hands on the trophy, losing out to Manchester United a year before becoming Invincibles and earning a gold Premier League trophy.

United’s Ruud van Nistelrooy beat him to the Golden Boot by a single goal, but the French legend took home the PFA Players’ Player of the Year as he averaged a goal involvement every 75 minutes.

1) Luis Suarez – 2013/14

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Suarez played for the best team that didn’t win the Premier League and what a bloody season he had. The best individual campaign by a player in Our League, in our opinion.

The Uruguayan did absolutely everything he could to bring the Reds their first Premier League title, but it was not meant to be. He scored 31 goals and provided 12 assists in 33 games after missing the first five games through suspension. It could have been more goals as well, with Suarez rocketing the woodwork a gargantuan nine times. He also didn’t take penalties. That job was Steven Gerrard’s, whose slip against Chelsea that campaign will never be forgotten.

Suarez was named Player of the Month twice in 2013/14 and claimed PFA Players’ Player of the Year, FWA Footballer of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, Premier League Golden Boot, FSF Player of the Year and the European Golden Shoe.

He left Liverpool the following summer and helped Barcelona win the Treble in his first season in Catalonia. What a player he was in his prime. Just ask Norwich.

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