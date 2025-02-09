Manchester United have got away with having just one representative in this top ten market value decreases this season, perhaps thanks to most of their players not having enough value to allow for the requisite drop.

We’ve differentiated players with the same decrease in market value by the percentage decrease. All data is courtesy of the wonderful Transfermarkt.

10) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid): €180m to €160m (-€20m)

A dip courtesy of a slow start to his Real Madrid career, though he does now appear to be finding his feet after nine goals in his last nine games, with Vinicius Junior’s struggles suggesting – as many assumed – it could only ever be one or the other.

Mbappe will be less bothered by his value decrease than his drop to being the fifth-most valuable footballer in the world below Erling Haaland (€200m), Vinicius (€200m), Lamine Yamal (€180m) and Jude Bellingham (€180m).

9) Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid): €100m to €80m (-€20m)

We confess that we’ve seen more nonsense links with Liverpool and Arsenal for the midfielder than games of football Tchouameni’s played, but we do know the Madrid fans have never been wholly convinced by the France international.

7=) Matthijs de Ligt (Manchester United): €65m to €45m (-€20m)

He’s probably not been as bad at Old Trafford as many would have feared having been below Eric Dier in the Bayern Munich pecking order before his departure, but he’s by no means been great.

Not being good enough for Juventus or Bayern should have sounded alarm bells for the INEOS lads, who probably regret giving Erik ten Hag all that cash to sign more of his players in the summer.

7=) Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal): €65m to €45m (-€20m)

You’ve got to feel sorry for him: first a season-ending ACL injury and now the ignominy of making the F365 top ten market value decreases. And actually, he was looking as though he was reverting the value slide before his injury.

Fortunately for him his spot will still be available when he returns with Arsenal apparently wedded wholeheartedly to the idea of winning the Premier League without buying A Proper Striker.

6) Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli): €50m to €28m (-€22m)

His value has taken a significant hit thanks to the move to Saudi Arabia, though he’s probably earned close to the difference in his six months playing for Al-Ahli.

5) Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray): €100m to €75m (-€25m)

Napoli have set his release clause at around the €75m mark and though it’s very unfair to suggest he’s wasting one of his prime seasons in Turkey, Osimhen will surely return to one of Europe’s top five leagues in the summer.

2=) Douglas Luiz (Juventus): €70m to €45m (-€25m)

Manchester United supposedly made an 11th-hour bid on Monday for the former Aston Villa midfielder, who has started just five games under Thiago Motta this season following his £43m summer transfer to Juventus. A waste in all ways.

2=) Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona): €70m to €45m (-€25m)

There were disappointingly few rumours of a move to Manchester United in January, presumably because not even the most bullish of gossipmongers could countenance claiming De Jong would now fancy a move to Old Trafford having turned them down when they were only half this sh*t.

But the emergence of Marc Casado has further reduced the Dutchman’s game time and influence on Barcelona this season to the point where come the summer – with just one year remaining on his Nou Camp deal – he may well be looking for the exit.

2=) Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich): €70m to €45m (-€25m)

Michael Olise’s arrival has limited Sane’s game time and he will surely leave in the summer when his contract expires. We suspect he won’t be short of suitors.

1) Lucas Paqueta (West Ham): €65m to €40m (-€25m)

In an alternate reality Paqueta could currently be playing for Manchester City after a £100m transfer but he really f***ed that chance and has had a rotten season aside from the odd game in which he illustrates his enviable qualities, probably because he fears the day when his betting case goes to trial and he may never play football again.