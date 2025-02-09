Cole Palmer is of course one of three Premier League players in the top ten market increases of the season, which suggests we should all be quite concerned by Barcelona.

We’ve differentiated players with the same increase in market value by the percentage increase. All data is courtesy of the wonderful Transfermarkt.

10) Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal): €8m to €30m (+€22m)

He’s actually four months older than the child who tops this list, but let’s not let that freak put a downer on an excellent breakout season for Nwaneri, who’s had to be patient having made his senior debut well over two years ago. A great hope for the future along with Myles Lewis-Skelly.

9) Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid): €25m to €50m (+€25m)

The 21-year-old’s fine form in central midfield is one of a few reasons why Conor Gallagher has started his last six games on the left of midfield, though blaming Barrios for the former Chelsea star being three-times hooked at half-time feels unfair.

8) Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa): €15m to €40m (+€25m)

He probably didn’t expect to be an England international set for the Champions League knockouts as he sat on the Blackpool bench two years ago.

7) Marc Casado (Barcelona): €2.5m to €30m (+€27.5m)

Casado made his senior debut over two years ago but had to wait until this season to make his second appearance and has grabbed the opportunity Hansi Flick has afforded him with both hands, usurping Frenkie de Jong in the midfield pecking order.

6) Raphinha (Barcelona): €50m to €80m (+€30m)

It was only recently that Barcelona stopped pimping the Brazilian out to any team with a couple of euros to rub together, but Hansi Flick will be delighted that Raphinha dug his heels in, with the winger enjoying an incredible season that’s yielded 23 goals and 13 assists in 33 games across all competitions.

5) Geovany Quenda (Sporting): €0m to €30m (+€30m)

Manchester United have reportedly made strides towards signing the 17-year-old to reunite with Ruben Amorim in the summer, though there’s talk of ‘a Liverpool hijack’ (which feels like premature vernacular over four months before the next transfer window opens) to land the winger-cum-wing-back.

4) Omar Marmoush (Manchester City): €22m to €60m (+€38m)

€38m is a remarkable increase in value for a 25-year-old, with Marmoush something of a late bloomer having managed just 33 goals and 12 assists before the summer of 2023, and 37 goals and 20 assists since.

3) Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona): €30m to €70m (+€40m)

A guy who in one phase looks like a Carlos Puyol regen – hard as nails – and in the next passes through the lines like a peak Gerard Pique, Cubarsi is now among the first names on the team sheet for Hansi Flick having only turned 18 a couple of weeks ago, and while teens playing for Barcelona is nothing new and is currently very much in vogue, to be playing at centre-back at such a young age is extraordinary. Surely the future Barcelona captain.

2) Cole Palmer (Chelsea): €80m to €130m (+€50m)

What a bloody bargain. £42.5m seemed a bit steep if anything at the time, but in the 18 months since his move from Manchester City, Palmer has become arguably the best playmaker in the Premier League, notching 53 goal contributions in 50 starts for Chelsea, possibly England’s best No.10 in a flooded field and treats the highest level football games merely as opportunities to have fun and prove his talent knows no bounds.

1) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona): €90m to €180m (+€90m)

He’s not 18 for another five months and is now the third most valuable player in world football behind Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior (both €200m). He might not (and probably won’t) ever get to Lionel Messi’s level, but like his right-wing predecessor he’s Worth The Entrance Fee Alone, doing absurd things with a football we’re not sure anyone else on the planet can do, typically with that broad brace-laden grin on his face.