Man Utd duo, PSG and Real stars among top 10 players free to discuss summer transfers

There is plenty of pedigree in the top ten players now able to talk to prospective new clubs ahead of free agency in the summer. Some, like the megastar at No.1, will wait. Others, like a top-class centre-forward, might go this month…

10) Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Sheesh. Fortunately for the Manchester United striker, there will be managers and clubs out there who fancy themselves to be the one to finally unlock Martial’s potential. United seem to have given up – can you blame them? – with no sign of their 12-month option being exercised. And Marseille are said to want their name kept out of the Martial conversation, which suggests his options won’t be plentiful. But there will be a sucker out there for Martial.

9) Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

Given the number of clubs looking for a centre-forward this month, it would not be a huge surprise to see Porto make a few euros from selling Taremi now rather than wait to lose him for nothing in the summer. The Iranian hit-man has not been quite as deadly this season, scoring three goals in the Portuguese league but 79 goals and 42 assists in 144 league games makes for a very impressive CV. Inter Milan are known to be keen, with AC Milan perhaps more wary after being messed about by Porto last summer. Manchester United have also been linked but that almost makes too much sense.

8) Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

United are keen to keep Varane – but not keen enough to activate the option they have to extend his current terms until summer 2025. That’s because the Frenchman earns a sodding fortune. They will make him an offer but on reduced terms. Which is unlikely to sound appealing, especially while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are hovering.

7) Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

The Germany midfielder remains crucial to Carlo Ancelotti, who has played Kroos in every La Liga game so far this season. With Ancelotti now tied down for the coming seasons, it is hard to imagine them leaving it much longer before offering the 34-year-old another one-season deal, a year after the last one.

6) Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth)

The defender has had the captaincy taken away and he has started only eight Premier League games this season as his contract winds down. Bournemouth are reportedly keen to keep the centre-back but Kelly could have good options, including Liverpool, Tottenham, Juventus and AC Milan. The Cherries may look to cash in this month.

5) Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

“I’m content, I’m happy, the club wants me to continue, I also want to continue but we have to agree. There are certain things that have to be discussed,” said the Argentina midfielder when discussing his Real Betis future earlier this season. Those talks haven’t yet prompted an agreement and there is a queue of clubs forming, including Manchester United, Barcelona and Lyon.

4) Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid)

The 28-year-old centre-back is one of a few Atletico Madrid players approaching the end of their contracts. Diego Simeone has been tied down but they don’t seem to be in much of a rush over the the likes of Hermoso, who regained his place in 2023, starting all but two league games so far this season. The Spain international has been linked with Juventus.

3) Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

The Poland midfielder turned down a huge proposal from Saudi in the summer to stay at Napoli, but the Serie A champions have since offered him a renewal on lower terms than he currently enjoys. So a parting seems inevitable, with Inter Milan said to be leading the race for the one-time Liverpool target.

2) Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Another player familiar with looming free agency, Rabiot seems to be in this position almost every January. Indeed, he was here this time last year before deciding to kick the can down the road with Juventus for another season. “I must think about it and talk to the club,” the 28-year-old perennial Man Utd target said at the end of 2023. “I’ve already said I am happy here, but we’ll talk about it. I want to enjoy every game until the end of the season, and then we’ll see, but we are calm.”

1) Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Here we go again. For the second time in two years, Mbappe is now free to discuss a deal with clubs other than Paris Saint-Germain. And what a deal it will be. Reports suggest Real Madrid are willing to offer £23million per season plus a whopping £113million just to sign on their dotted line. Liverpool are sniffing too, but it is hard to imagine Mbappe starting next season anywhere other than the Bernabeu.

