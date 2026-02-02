Who is the top scorer of 2026? Kylian Mbappe already on course for double

Kylian Mbappe scored a ludicrous 58 goals for Real Madrid in 2026, which was 10 goals more than his nearest challenger Harry Kane.

Mbappe is out of the blocks like a bullet in 2026. There are no Premier League players to be seen as yet.

The criteria: All club goals in all competitions for clubs in Europe’s top 10 leagues. Minutes per goal is your tie-breaker when players are level on goals scored.

Who are the top scorers of 2026 from across Europe?

10) Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) – 5 goals

The Kosovan veteran striker is on course for his first ever 20-goal season and a hat-trick against Athletic temporarily lifted Muriqi’s club out of the relegation zone.

9) Nikola Krstovic (Atalanta) – 5 goals

A summer signing from Lecce, the Montenegrin striker has belatedly scored a few goals, including one in the Champions League.

8) Bamba Dieng (Lorient) – 5 goals

A stop-start season has finally taken flight for the Senegalese striker, who has earned himself three consecutive Ligue Un starts.

7) Mason Greenwood (Marseille) – 6 goals

A hat-trick in a 9-0 win against sixth-tier side Bayeux is exactly the kind of stat-padding that gets you an early place on an annual goalscorers list. Hopefully he will not hang around here long.

6) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 6 goals

Last year’s runner-up has had another excellent start to 2026, which began with an 8-0 win over Wolfsburg. There’s little wonder that Bayern are so keen to nail him down to a new contract. There’s none better in that role.

5) Raphinha (Barcelona) – 6 goals

Barcelona have not lost a game Raphinha has started this season as the Brazilian remains key to any challenge for silverware. His four goals in two Supercopa games are what get him on this list early in 2026.

4) Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica) – 7 goals

Benfica could end the season unbeaten and still miss out on the Portuguese title, but Greek striker Pavlidis could hardly do any more. A goal and two assists v Real Madrid is probably a career highlight.

3) Luis Suarez (Sporting) – 7 goals

Seamlessly replaced Viktor Gyokeres and is scoring goals for fun, including a double in the Champions League v PSG. The battle for the top scorer in Portugal could go down to the wire.

2) Yanis Begraoui (Estoril) – 7 goals

We can only presume that there are some truly awful defenders in Portugal as this uncapped Moroccan striker has hit a rich vein of form, with seven goals in his last three league games. We predict West Ham links within the month.

1) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) – 8 goals

Eight goals in five starts in 2026. Ludicrous. No wonder he is odds-on to win the Ballon d’Or.