Tottenham are reportedly ‘looking at’ Juventus strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Jonathan David, and for a pure goalscorer there is only one correct choice.

Spurs have found the net more often in the Premier League this season than almost every side. Only the top three have scored more than their tally of 19.

But nobody has massively stood out, with Richarlison the top goalscorer on four goals, and centre-back Micky van de Ven next on three.

Were Tottenham to have an elite goalscorer in their ranks, they could be higher up than fifth place. They felt they might have signed that in Randal Kolo Muani, but the loanee has now fractured his jaw not long after returning from the sidelines.

As a result, Football Insider reports Spurs ‘are looking’ at Juventus striker pair Vlahovic and David as potential replacements.

Vlahovic, while out of contract in the summer, is an interesting case, with Juve still said to be demanding around £20million for his services in January.

That’s as even when his contract is due to expire, he could remain with the Serie A side, as CEO Damian Comolli has said:

“We have reached an agreement with Dusan Vlahović to let this season pass and talk about it at the end of the season. There is a tight agreement from last summer.”

Taking the type of deal and price out of the occasion, Spurs need a pure goalscorer to decrease the margins between themselves and elite sides, and there is a clear choice between the pair.

Both are 25 years old and both have north of 100 goals to their names in club football but not as many as 150. Across their careers, their stats are similar, but this term there is a definitive better choice.

In all, Vlahovic has six goals in 15 games compared to David’s one in 14. Comparing them via FBRef shows how the Serbia international has outperformed his team-mate, too.

In Serie A, Vlahovic’s xG is far higher – 3.5 to David’s 1.3, he takes significantly more shots – 25 to 11 – and has put nine shots on target to David’s four.

Vlahovic has actually completed fewer passes – 76 compared to 93 – and at a worse completion percentage of 68.5 compared to 78.2.

But he gets more touches of the ball and has more in the opposition penalty area – five compared to David’s zero.

Vlahovic also has one more shot-creating action to his name and touches the ball more often than his team-mate.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Tottenham prepare ‘substantial offer’ as they make Everton star their ‘priority target’ for January

👉 ‘Will he never learn?’ – Keys slams ‘over-excited’ Spurs banter magnet after Man Utd gaffe

👉 Tottenham told ‘horrific’ player is their ‘weakness’ after Spurs are held by Manchester United

Tottenham have a number of creative sparks in their side, with Mohammed Kudus the main man in that, and the likes of Xavi Simons and Lucas Bergvall also in the mix – James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are great creators when fit, too.

As such, Tottenham know it’s a goalscorer they need above all, and while Vlahovic might not be the most well-rounded attacker, he finds himself in good areas, shoots often and knows how to put the ball in the net.

If the choice is between him and David, Vlahovic is the man Spurs need.

READ MORE: Forgotten Tottenham man on radar at West Ham after asking to ‘terminate’ deal