Tottenham have set their sights on signing a £125m-rated playmaker in January to potentially help avoid relegation, according to reports.

Spurs are still to win a Premier League game this season, and sit rock bottom of the table heading into the extended international break.

Gigantic sums were spent on a plethora of new players over the summer, and Spurs even smashed their transfer record when making Sandro Tonali the first £100m player in the club’s history.

There was always an internal acceptance that the raft of new signings might take time to bed in, and turning a team that finished 17th two years running into one capable of finishing in the European places might not happen instantly.

Nevertheless, few could have predicted just how badly the opening stages of the season would fare, with relegation once again a very real prospect.

To ensure Tottenham don’t drop a division, the latest from Football Insider states Spurs are ready to go back in for Morgan Gibbs-White in January.

Tottenham tried to sign the Nottingham Forest playmaker two summers ago, and activated the player’s £60m release clause.

Gibbs-White – who has just been called into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad to replace Cole Palmer – was also on board with the move.

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However, amid pressure from Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, and the threat of legal action, the move was called off. Ultimately, Gibbs-White would sign a new and improved contract at the City Ground.

Tottenham back in for Morgan Gibbs-White

Spurs are refusing to be denied, per FI, and are ready to make a giant play for the 26-year-old in the winter window.

After making that claim, FI’s transfer correspondent, Pete O’Rourke, explained: “They tried hard two summers ago to sign Gibbs-White and it got a bit ugly in the end with the Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, threatening legal action before he ended up tying down Gibbs-White to a new contract which made him the highest-paid player at the club.

“That showed how much faith Forest had in him and how important he is to their plans going forward as well. I’m sure that Tottenham’s interest still remains in Gibbs-White.”

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Numerous outlets reporting on this story, including the BBC, are citing a whopping £125m price tag.

At that number, Gibbs-White would surpass Tonali as Spurs’ all-time record signing.

He’d also tie Alexander Isak and Enzo Fernandez as the joint-most expensive signing in Premier League history.