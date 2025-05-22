Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons are both expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer.

Tottenham are ‘already working on’ deals for three new players having secured Champions League football for next season in a huge blow for Liverpool.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game at the San Mames to end Spurs’ 17-year wait for a trophy and secure Ange Postecoglou’s side a spot in Europe’s showcase competition next term.

Johnson’s darting run into the six-yard box caught Luke Shaw on his heels at the end of the first half as he attempted to divert Pape Matar Sarr’s cross in, with the ball rebounding off Shaw and past Andre Onana.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Spurs winning the Europa League: Amorim sack, Postecoglou vindication, terrible Manchester United

Champions League qualification will provide a massive boost to the club, making them a more attractive landing spot for top players and giving them more funds to make those additions.

And according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, chairman Daniel Levy is ‘already working on closing three strategic additions that could significantly raise the level of the team for next season.’

USMNT international Johnny Cardoso, who’s impressed at the base of the Real Betis midfield this season, has ‘gained strength’ among the Spurs chiefs and would reportedly be available for just €25m [£21m].

And they’re also interested in RB Leipzig pair Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons, who have both been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

A report on Tuesday claimed that Liverpool are looking to bring in another five signings on top of Jeremie Frimpong, who’s already agreed to move from Bayer Leverkusen for £33m, with a striker and playmaker among the top targets.

MORE TOTTENHAM COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Five hours of TNT ‘barfing’ for a ‘mid-table fifth-tier match’ was A Lot

👉 Postecoglou sack ‘no surprise’ as Ornstein reveals ‘clear direction of travel’ for Tottenham

👉 Tottenham: Maddison aims dig at Keane after John Terry joke as Postecoglou insists ‘mate, I’m a winner’

There have been rumours that their ‘dream’ signing up front would be Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak – but a deal for the Sweden international seems incredibly difficult this summer.

It was later claimed that the Reds are ‘likely to buy a forward after offloading Darwin Nunez, with the money from his sale being used as part of a potential incoming deal’.

The outlet confirms that Liverpool have ‘serious interest’ in Sesko, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, and it is ‘interest that has been maintained since last year’.

It is understood that Sesko ‘would be interested in a switch to Anfield’ this summer but the report points out that ‘no formal approach has yet been made to Leipzig’, who reportedly want £85m for the 21-year-old.

The Reds also working hard to beat Bayern Munich to Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, who’s their top No.10 target, but a move for Simons would be both easier and cheaper, given Leipzig have set a £67m price tag for the Netherlands international.

But sporting director Richard Hughes now faces competition from Tottenham for the pair, as Spurs ‘accelerate’ negotiations for Sesko, whom they see as ‘a bet for both the present and the future’, while they ‘dream of incorporating Simons’.