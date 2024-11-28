Tottenham 2-2 Roma: Hummels concedes penalty and scores late equaliser in eventful Europa clash

Mats Hummels redeemed himself after conceding a first-half penalty by scoring a last-gasp equaliser in an eventful 2-2 draw between Tottenham and Roma in the Europa League.

Fraser Forster kept his spot in the Europa League starting XI and will be Ange Postecoglou’s first-choice goalkeeper moving forward after an ankle injury ruled out Guglielmo Vicario for several months.

Postecoglou put out a strong starting XI after Saturday’s shock 4-0 defeat away to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Tottenham won a penalty inside five minutes when Mats Hummels fouled Pape Matar Sarr.

It took VAR to intervene to award what was a clear foul in the box and captain Heung-min Son stepped up to score.

Italian giants Roma were level 14 minutes later when Evan Ndicka scored a looping header from Paulo Dybala’s free-kick.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365

👉 Danny Welbeck, Douglas Luiz among five stars who could re-sign for former PL clubs in January

👉 Premier League player stats: Salah dominating for Liverpool, Saka playmaking, Haaland misfiring



Moments later the visitors thought they had gone ahead courtesy of a wonderful Stephan El Shaarawy volley but it was ruled out for an offside against the winger.

Sarr tried to get Spurs back in front after a good spell from the visitors with a low effort in the 29th minute but it was well saved by Mile Svilar.

In a high octane opening 45 minutes, Spurs took the lead again, this time through Brennan Johnson.

Dejan Kulusevski picked out Johnson with a superb low cross, continuing from where he left off against City on Saturday.

Roma had the ball in the net for the third time and for the second time, it was ruled off for offside. This time, Artem Dovbyk was the unfortunate one.

Hummels avenged his earlier mistake with an equaliser in stoppage time for Roma, smashing the ball into the back of the net from yards out to rescue a draw.