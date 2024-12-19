Tottenham 4-3 Man Utd: Spurs win bonkers Carabao Cup quarter-final after Forster capitulation

Despite two disastrous Fraser Forster errors, Tottenham overcame Manchester United in an absolutely bonkers Carabao Cup quarter-final, winning 4-3 on Thursday night.

Archie Gray started centre-back next to Radu Dragusin with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies all still injured.

Djed Spence moved to left-back after Destiny Udogie picked up an injury at Southampton on Sunday.

Man Utd goalkeeper Altay Bayindir started again in the Carabao Cup as Leny Yoro made his second start of the season, partnering Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in defence.

Tottenham’s defence might be depleted but their attack is not, with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-min Son all starting behind Dominic Solanke, who opened the scoring on Thursday evening.

Solanke was quickest to react to Pedro Porro’s rebounded shot, converting past Bayindir – who should have dealt with the long-range strike better – after 15 minutes.

Both teams went into the break at 1-0 with the game in the balance but within nine minutes of the restart Spurs were 3-0 up.

A poor Martinez clearance fell to Kulusevski, who converted from close range in the 47th minute before Solanke’s second in the 54th.

With Spurs seemingly out of sight, Fraser Forster decided to make things interesting by assisting two Man Utd goals and putting the visitors in the ascendency.

For 3-1, the big goalkeeper passed it to Bruno Fernandes, who squared it to substitute Joshua Zirkzee, and for the Red Devils’ second, he kicked the ball into an onrushing Amad Diallo.

Amad pressed the Spurs ‘keeper relentlessly and Forster, moving at an incredibly slow pace, could not get the ball out in time as the Ivorian winger’s block ricocheted into the goal.

Man Utd piled on the pressure but Spurs somehow found a fourth to blow a huge sigh of relief.

After limping over to take a corner, Son’s cross went all the way in and he wheeled off in celebration with his injury seemingly healed.

Bayindir pleaded for a foul and was booked for his protests, claiming to be fouled by Lucas Bergvall.

Man Utd did not go down without a fight as Jonny Evans headed in his side’s third in the 94th minute.

Victory for Spurs sees them reach the last four of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Liverpool, Newcastle United or north London rivals Arsenal.

