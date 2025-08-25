Savinho is the subject of interest from Tottenham.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur will have a £47.5m ‘offer accepted’ for a potential alternative to Manchester City star Savinho.

Spurs have made a perfect start in the Premier League, beating Burnley and Manchester City in their opening two games of the 2025/26 campaign.

However, Thomas Frank‘s side have had troubles in the transfer market as they have failed to seal moves for Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze.

Their deal with Nottingham Forest over Gibbs-White fell through due to tapping-up allegations, while Eze decided to snub Spurs to join north London rivals Arsenal.

On Monday, reports revealed that Spurs face a second Arsenal hijack, but they remain in the market for attacking reinforcements and are plotting an audacious move for Man City winger Savinho.

Former Premier League chief Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, claims Savinho’s ‘agent has arrived’ as the player is ‘keen’ to join Spurs, ‘which is slightly surprising’.

Despite, Savinho could be ‘blocked’ from joining Spurs as Man City ‘would rather not deal with Daniel Levy’.

“I think City have always got a price,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I believe Savinho’s agent is in Manchester, which suggests that he’s working quite hard to get the deal done. Obviously, he’ll be well incentivised to get the deal done. The player still seems keen, which is slightly surprising.

“And if it’s true, there’s somebody at City who would rather not deal with Daniel Levy, which is not a massive surprise. I don’t think relations between the clubs are particularly good.

“They’ve not had a good experience in terms of agreeing transfers. Then on top of that, there’s all the regulatory stuff that I think they come out from diametrically opposed sides, be that APT or the PSR stuff.

“I think it’s safe to say they’re not friends, and I think City would be reluctant to deal with Spurs unless the price is what they want.”

This leaves Spurs, once again, having to scour the market for an alternative and Monaco standout Maghnes Akliouche is said to be an option.

The 23-year-old grabbed five goals and ten assists in Ligue Un last season, with Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke claiming that an ‘offer of £47.5m will be accepted’ in the closing days of this window.

“The one that seems to be catching their eye is the Monaco star, Maghnes Akliouche,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He’s a very talented young player, and could be available for around £47.5million.

“He’s a top young player, 23 years old, probably one of the most exciting young talents in Ligue 1 right now – he can play as a winger, or as a number 10 as well.

“If Tottenham aren’t able to resurrect their deal for Savinho, Akliouche would be a decent alternative, and it does seem that Monaco would sell at the right price.”