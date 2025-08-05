According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have picked out two ‘leading candidates’ to replace a key star as they have been ‘prompted’ to turn to ‘Plan B’.

This summer transfer window has been frustrating for Spurs as they have missed out on Morgan Gibbs-White, while they face the difficult prospect of replacing Son Heung-Min.

The veteran forward is in the final year of his current Tottenham contract and has announced his intention to leave the Premier League giants this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he has an agreement with Los Angeles FC and is set to join the MLS side.

Romano said: ‘Heung-min Son to LAFC, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties.

‘Son, ready to complete his move to MLS with Spurs due to receive fee in excess of €15m. Son didn’t travel back to UK with Spurs squad as he’s waiting for documents to be signed with LAFC.’

Spurs are seemingly hoping that a marquee signing could fill the void left by Son, with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo mooted as a potential option.

Rodrygo slipped in the pecking order at Real Madrid following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and has been heavily linked with a possible move to the Premier League this summer.

However, Rodrygo is yet to seal an exit as Real Madrid’s reported £78m asking price has put interested clubs off, as Arsenal and Chelsea have signed Noni Madueke and Jamie Gittens instead.

Still, Spurs remain an option for Rodrygo in the closing stages of this window, with journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk revealing they have ‘discussed a spectacular deal’ for the winger.

Tottenham would be pulling off a massive coup if they landed Rodrygo, but they have accepted that it ‘won’t be a straightforward deal’ as they are aware that ‘persuading him to swap the Bernabeu for Spurs may be difficult’.

Therefore, Atalanta star Ademola Lookman is an ‘exciting Plan B’ and the second ‘leading candidate’ to replace Son after he submitted a ‘transfer request’ to push for an exit from the Serie A outfit.

The report adds: