Tottenham condemn ‘abhorrent homophobic chanting’ from away section in Man Utd win

Tottenham have condemned the “abhorrent homophobic chanting” from sections of the away support during Sunday’s 3-0 win at Manchester United.

Spurs issued a statement on Sunday evening vowing to take “the strongest possible action” over the offensive chants, which the PA news agency understands were allegedly aimed at United’s former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“The club is aware of abhorrent homophobic chanting from sections of our away support at Old Trafford today,” a Tottenham statement read.

“This is simply unacceptable, hugely offensive and no way to show support for the team.

“The club will be working closely with the police and stewards to identify anyone instigating or joining in with the chanting – we shall take the strongest possible action in accordance with our sanctions and banning policy.

“Supporters in attendance today can report anything they’ve seen or heard in confidence to supporterservices@tottenhamhotspur.com.

“We shall be continuing our work with our LGBTQ+ supporters’ association, Proud Lilywhites, to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans on matchdays.

“We are justly proud of our superb and loyal support, home and away. However, we all have a responsibility to act as ambassadors of Tottenham Hotspur and discrimination of any kind has no place at our club.”

Proud Lilywhites, Spurs’ LGBTQI+ Supporters’ Association, reposted the club’s statement on X along with the message: “Loved what happened on the pitch at Old Trafford; didn’t love the homophobic chanting off the pitch.

“We’re all Spurs fans just like you. When you sing these songs you’re telling us we don’t belong; and we do — as much as you do.”

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke secured a convincing away win, with United captain Bruno Fernandes shown a straight red card just before half-time for a challenge on James Maddison.