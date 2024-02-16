Tottenham ‘absolutely concerned’ Postecoglou could join Liverpool as Bayern ‘jump on’ Alonso

Ange Postecoglou and Xabi Alonso have been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Tottenham are worried that Liverpool will target Ange Postecoglou to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Spurs have had a brilliant first season under Postecoglou so far and could be higher up the table if James Maddison and Micky van de Ven hadn’t picked up injuries at a crucial point in the campaign.

The duo are fit again and Tottenham have now picked up seven points from their last three Premier League matches to move up to fourth position in the table.

They are probably too far away for a title challenge this season with leaders Liverpool seven points ahead of Postecoglou’s men – but qualification for the Champions League is definitely on the cards.

Postecoglou has installed an exciting brand of attacking football since joining Tottenham, to the fans’ delight, and he is attracting admiring glances from other clubs.

One of those clubs is Liverpool with Football Insider claiming that Tottenham are ‘absolutely concerned Ange could go’ in the summer if the Reds come knocking.

It is understood that the Tottenham hierarchy ‘are worried that Ange Postecoglou could leave to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool’ and the Australian’s future ‘could depend on whether Tottenham qualify for the Champions League’.

However, the favourite to take over from Klopp – who announced last month that he would be leaving the club in the summer – is Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

The former Liverpool midfielder has impressed this season with Alonso leading Leverkusen five points clear at the Bundesliga summit after their 3-0 win over second-placed Bayern Munich at the weekend.

And now Bayern Munich could look to poach Alonso from their Bundesliga rivals over the summer with The Times reporting that the defending German champions are ‘increasingly likely to sack’ Thomas Tuchel in the summer.

Bayern Munich want to ‘jump on Liverpool in the battle to make Xabi Alonso their next manager’ after they lost 1-0 to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

They ‘have already begun exploring options for life after Tuchel’ and Alonso – who also played for Bayern Munich as well as Liverpool – ‘remains the preferred permanent candidate’.

Speaking after losing to Lazio on Wednesday, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund said: “Of course Tuchel is struggling with the situation, which is very difficult for all of us. We are all in the same boat. It is not easy, but we will get out of this together. That is our goal.”