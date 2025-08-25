Tottenham are planning to make a move for Rodrygo if they fail to sign Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers this summer, according to reports.

Spurs are looking to add some more attacking options to their squad before the window closes on September 1 after James Maddison’s ACL injury looks likely to rule him out for most of the season.

Arsenal hijacked their move for Eberechi Eze and now Tottenham have moved on to Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, while they also look to get a deal for Manchester City winger Savinho over the line.

After revealing that Tottenham are in ‘preliminary talks to sign Rogers’ this summer, Football Insider are back to claim Spurs have ‘identified two alternative options if they fail in their pursuit’ for the Aston Villa star.

Football Insider adds: ‘However, sources say that if Spurs are unable to sign the England international, they could accelerate moves for Nico Paz from Como or Rodrygo from Real Madrid.’

Rodrygo was handed a surprise start for Real Madrid in their match against Real Oviedo on Sunday and Xabi Alonso was keen to praise the Brazilian.

Alonso told reporters: “He [Rodrygo] had a good game. In the first half, on that side, he linked up well with [Alvaro] Carreras, [Kylian] Mbappe sometimes dropped, and so did [Arda] Guler.

“He had one-on-one situations and a few shots. Oviedo were quite deep and it was difficult to find the space, but I liked it. After last week, we needed everyone, and Rodrygo is one of them.”

Despite earning plaudits from Alonso, The Athletic‘s Guillermo Rai and Mario Cortegana have revealed that the Real Madrid winger has told his agents to find him a new club this summer.

The Athletic reporters wrote: ‘Rodrygo instructed agents Pini Zahavi and Kia Joorabchian to explore a new destination for him this summer, despite his camp insisting he wants to stay at Madrid. Such a move clearly suggests that the possibility of an exit has at least been strongly considered, but clubs that expressed interest were left with the impression that Rodrygo was not fully convinced about leaving the Spanish capital.’

While Tottenham’s move for Como attacking midfielder Paz is seemingly going nowhere this summer with a transfer now looking ‘increasingly unlikely’.

Sky Sports reporters Lyall Thomas and Michael Bridge told the news website’s transfer blog: ‘Tottenham look increasingly unlikely to sign Como’s Nico Paz. The Argentina international has been among several of interest for a new No.10.

‘But Real Madrid – his former club – still have financial interests in the player that make any deal extremely complicated.

‘Real have incremental buy-back clauses beginning at £8.6m (€10m) this summer, and increasing for summer 2026 and 2027, as well as a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

‘It means Real Madrid essentially have the final say on any Spurs offer and, even if it was agreed, would take half the fee due to Como.

‘According to Sky in Italy, Como want almost £61m (€70m) guaranteed plus add-ons on top.

‘Sky in Italy have reported Spurs have been willing to pay upwards of £56m guaranteed plus around £8.7m in add-ons.

‘Spurs want to sign a No.10 and a winger before the deadline and have interest in Monaco’s Magnes Akliouche and Manchester City’s Savinho among others.’