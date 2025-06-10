According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are set to ‘accelerate’ as they look to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo.

Spurs dominated Man Utd during the 2024/25 campaign, winning all four of their games against Ruben Amorim’s side.

The last match was most important and they met in the Europa League final, which Spurs won 1-0 to secure a trophy, Champions League qualification and a huge injection of cash.

This could give Spurs an advantage over Man Utd in the transfer market this summer as the Red Devils are preparing for a season without European football.

Tottenham and Man Utd are said to be in the market for a couple of the same targets as each club has been heavily linked with Brentford standout Bryan Mbeumo.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Arsenal deal ‘done’, Chelsea’s nonsense stance



It has been widely reported that Man Utd are leading the race to sign Mbeumo, who could follow Matheus Cunha in moving to Old Trafford, but Spurs have reportedly looked to hijack a deal as they finalise a deal to appoint Thomas Frank.

While Mbeumo appears to be leaning towards joining Man Utd, Spurs appear better-placed to sign Bournemouth standout Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old grabbed eleven goals and five assists for Bournemouth in the Premier League in 2024/25 and he’s being linked with a summer exit.

On Monday evening, a report from Sky Sports revealed Spurs have ‘stepped up their interest’ in Semenyo, with Man Utd ‘also keen’.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Levy tipped to ‘go over Frank’s head’ to ‘accept lucrative offer’ for Tottenham star in ‘executive decision’

👉 Heung-min Son ‘receives approach’ to leave Spurs as future ‘depends on’ who replaces Postecoglou

👉 Tottenham stars respond to Thomas Frank news as Ornstein expects ‘agreement in 48 hours’

Regarding Mbeumo, it is noted that Frank’s arrival ‘would not necessarily make a move inevitable’ as ‘Daniel Levy and Johan Lange call the recruitment shots’.

And they are further along in discussions for Semenyo as Spurs chiefs have ‘done more work’ on the Bournemouth star, who ‘favours a move to a Champions League club’ but has ‘not ruled out’ Man Utd.

Football Insider says Spurs are ‘accelerating Semenyo talks’ as they are ‘preparing to swoop ahead of’ Man Utd.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown – who remains very well-connected at his former clubs – has told the outlet that the north London outfit are more likely to sign Semenyo than Mbeumo.

He said: “Man United are pushing towards signing Mbeumo. They’ve been looking at both him and Semenyo, because they’re similar sorts of players, but I hear it’s unlikely that they’ll sign them both.

“Semenyo has had a very good season at Bournemouth and a lot of clubs have taken note of that.

“Tottenham are certainly among them, and they’ve been very impressed by what they’ve seen. He’s built a justified reputation for himself and now I think he’s ready for the step up.

“With Man United focusing elsewhere, Tottenham will be given the chance to make a move with a free run at him, and I expect they’ll want to take that chance.

“If they can wrap it up quickly, it will be far easier than getting involved in a bidding war.”